    59th Ordnance Brigade Prepares Families for Back to School

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Story by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Soldiers of 59th Ordnance Brigade gathered with their families at the back-to-school event held at the Ordnance Resiliency Training Center August 22.

    The event was held to kick off the school year right and build unit cohesion amongst all leaders, subordinates and their families.

    “At 59th Ordnance Brigade putting families first is more than just words and we try to prove that with events like this,” said Chaplain Maj. Patrick K. Hester, brigade chaplain.

    Representatives from Exceptional Family Member Program and Family Advocacy from Army Community Service as well as representatives from Military Family Life Counseling each took turns speaking about their services they have available to the Soldiers and their families.

    “Having events like these is great because it allows our families to make connections while learning about what’s available to us,” said Sgt. Dora A. Arzabala.

    Soldiers and their families were able to fill book bags with school supplies for each of their children for the upcoming school year.

    “My favorite part of this job is getting to come to events like this and make connections with all of our families like I get to tonight,” said Col. Latrina D. Lee, brigade commander.

