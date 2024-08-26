Celebrating Leadership: SNCO induction ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, and Master Sgt. Select Kristine McCarthy, 313th Training Squadron international training section chief, pose for a photo at the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024. McCarthy and other inductees were celebrated and recognized for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony, Aug. 23.



Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to effectively accomplish the mission.



Inductees joined their leadership, fellow SNCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.



Chief Master Sgt. Jason Ramon, 17th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, spoke at the event after spending the week with senior enlisted members and selectees during the SNCO Professional Development Seminar. Ramon emphasized the critical role senior noncommissioned officers play in protecting and developing junior enlisted Airmen to shape future leaders of the Air Force.





17th Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer Inductees:

(M)Sgt. Adam Ballash, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

(M)Sgt. Iesha Billingsley, 17th Communication Squadron

(M)Sgt. Travis Carper, 315th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Smith Conway, 316th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Frank Dunn, 17th Operational Medical

(M)Sgt. Demarcus Hayes, 17th Security Forces Squadron

(M)Sgt. Samuel Jensen, 315th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Rober Kedrowski, 312th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Kristine McCarthy, 313th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Gregory Nolan, 313th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Matthew Okonski, 312th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Julian Rangel, 17th Security Forces Squadron

(M)Sgt. Joshua Ruhland, 17th Training Support Squadron

(M)Sgt. Angel Serra Rivera, 316th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Michael Sibbett, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

(M)Sgt. Cody West, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

(M)Sgt. John Whitmyer, 312th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Andrew Williamson, 316th Training Squadron

(M)Sgt. Colton Windsor, 17th Training Wing