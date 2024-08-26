Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 24: Paving New Pathways

    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails

    Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more

    INDONESIA

    08.27.2024

    Story by Pfc. Melanie Tolen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    PUSLATPUR 5, EAST JAVA, Indonesia — On the east end of the largest island in Indonesia, the U.S. Army is working with the Indonesian National Armed Forces to build roads and provide humanitarian aid as part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield. The annual two-week exercise runs from August 26 to September 6, 2024, and aims to advance military modernization and enhance joint capabilities.

    “This operation is vital for strengthening our relationship with Indonesia,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Rahul Lama, an engineer with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “While we train with them we are sending U.S, Army Soldiers into the community to help out with different types of outreach. Today we are helping build a road so farmers in the area can have better access to transportation for [the] food they grow.”

    This low altitude part of the Indo-region is prone to flooding during monsoon season, which disrupts access and impacts local agriculture. Farmers depend on their produce for livelihood, and floods can jeopardize the community’s food supply and materials such as cotton and silk.

    “This is my second time coming here. I was here last year building more roads and I’m very excited to be doing that again because I feel like it really left a positive impact on the locals.” Sgt. Lama continued. “The local [Indonesians] are very grateful, they welcome us warmly when we are here because they see what we are doing for them.

    The term "Garuda" is derived from a mythical creature from local legends and traditions in East Java, the same area many of these exercises are taking place. The bird-like being, also featured on the Indonesian National Emblem, symbolizes knowledge, power, and bravery. These values are evident throughout the joint training exercise.
    This partnership benefits the U.S., Indonesia, and participating nations by enhancing trust, global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and shared values. U.S. forces continuously seek opportunities for multinational events to strengthen alliances and partnerships.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 07:21
    Story ID: 479603
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 24: Paving New Pathways, by PFC Melanie Tolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails
    Super Garuda Shield: Tank Trails
    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails
    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails
    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails
    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails
    Super Garuda Shield 24: Tank Trails

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Garuda Shield; FriendsPartnersAllies; FreeAndOpenIndoPacific; JointForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download