Super Garuda Shield 24: Paving New Pathways

Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and the Canadian Armed Forces work on tank trails during Super Garuda Shield 24 at Puslatpur, Indonesia, August 25, 2024. The United States and Indonesia's relationship is one of shared values to advance diversity, democracy and prosperity for all. Our countries' long-standing friendship grows stronger every time we work together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

PUSLATPUR 5, EAST JAVA, Indonesia — On the east end of the largest island in Indonesia, the U.S. Army is working with the Indonesian National Armed Forces to build roads and provide humanitarian aid as part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield. The annual two-week exercise runs from August 26 to September 6, 2024, and aims to advance military modernization and enhance joint capabilities.



“This operation is vital for strengthening our relationship with Indonesia,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Rahul Lama, an engineer with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “While we train with them we are sending U.S, Army Soldiers into the community to help out with different types of outreach. Today we are helping build a road so farmers in the area can have better access to transportation for [the] food they grow.”



This low altitude part of the Indo-region is prone to flooding during monsoon season, which disrupts access and impacts local agriculture. Farmers depend on their produce for livelihood, and floods can jeopardize the community’s food supply and materials such as cotton and silk.



“This is my second time coming here. I was here last year building more roads and I’m very excited to be doing that again because I feel like it really left a positive impact on the locals.” Sgt. Lama continued. “The local [Indonesians] are very grateful, they welcome us warmly when we are here because they see what we are doing for them.



The term "Garuda" is derived from a mythical creature from local legends and traditions in East Java, the same area many of these exercises are taking place. The bird-like being, also featured on the Indonesian National Emblem, symbolizes knowledge, power, and bravery. These values are evident throughout the joint training exercise.

This partnership benefits the U.S., Indonesia, and participating nations by enhancing trust, global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and shared values. U.S. forces continuously seek opportunities for multinational events to strengthen alliances and partnerships.