35th Indo-Pacific International Military Law and Operations Conference Commences

MANILA, Philippines– Senior military and defense leaders from 29 nations and representatives from international organizations are gathering in Manila, Philippines to attend U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 24) from Aug. 27-30.
Co-hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Philippine Department of National Defense, the theme for MILOPS 24 is "The Future of the Indo-Pacific: Partnering to Defend Sovereignty." Consistent with this theme, participants will engage with leading experts and contribute to panel discussions and practical exercises aimed at enhancing cooperation and upholding international law, rules and norms.
Keynote speakers at this year’s conference include: Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilbert C. Teodoro Jr.; U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson; Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines; and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
MILOPS 24 focuses￼ on advancing legal diplomacy by building consensus through partnership, transparent dialogue, and good faith discussions on key international security issues. The conference identifies concrete actions nations can take to uphold sovereign rights and emphasize shared values that include freedom of navigation and commerce, peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, and collaborative efforts to enhance maritime domain awareness and combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.
Through open discussions and the establishment of enduring bilateral and multilateral partnerships, MILOPS 24 addresses these challenges while reinforcing the rule of law and the sovereign equality of all nations.
MILOPS is an annual executive-level forum co-hosted with a rotating partner nation and is a part of USINDOPACOM’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation.
