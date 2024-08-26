Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Indo-Pacific International Military Law and Operations Conference Commences

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    08.27.2024

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    MANILA, Philippines– Senior military and defense leaders from 29 nations and representatives from international organizations are gathering in Manila, Philippines to attend U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 24) from Aug. 27-30.
    Co-hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Philippine Department of National Defense, the theme for MILOPS 24 is "The Future of the Indo-Pacific: Partnering to Defend Sovereignty." Consistent with this theme, participants will engage with leading experts and contribute to panel discussions and practical exercises ​aimed at enhancing​​​ cooperation and uphold​ing​ international law, rules and norms.
    Keynote speakers at this year’s conference include: ​Philippine Secretary of National Defense ​​​Gilbert C. Teodoro Jr.​​; ​​U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines​ MaryKay Carlson​; Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines; and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
    MILOPS 24 ​focuses​​​￼​​ on ​advancing​​​ legal diplomacy​ by ​​​building ​​consensus through partnership​, transparent dialogue, ​​​and good faith​ ​​​discussions on ​key​​​ international security issues.​​ ​The conference identifies ​​​ ​concrete ​​​ actions nations can take to ​uphold​​​​​ ​​​​sovereign rights ​and emphasize ​​​ shared values that include freedom of navigation and commerce, peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, and ​collaborative efforts​​​ to enhance maritime domain awareness and combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. 
    ​​Through open discussions and the establishment of enduring bilateral and multilateral partnerships, ​MILOPS 24​​ address​es​ these challenges​ while​ ​reinforcing ​​​the rule of law and the sovereign equality of all nations.
    MILOPS is an annual executive-level forum co-hosted with a rotating partner nation and ​​is ​a ​part of USINDOPACOM’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation.

