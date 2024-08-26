Mission-Ready: MWSS-174 performs FARP operations with 3-25 GSAB

Photo By Lance Cpl. Carlos Chavez-Flores | U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Carlos Chavez-Flores | U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo following an external lift at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2024. MWSS-174 collaborated with 3-25 General Support Aviation Brigade to fly fuel issuing equipment to Wheeler Army Airfield in preparation for forward arming and refueling point operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base Hawaii - Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174 joined forces with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Brigade (GSAB), to transport fuel issuing equipment to Wheeler Army Airfield in preparation for forward arming and refueling point (FARP) Operations in support of Army training exercise Nakoa Fleek. The exercise is meant to prepare Soldiers for deployment in complex and dynamic environments. This iteration involved moving gear between landing zones and deploying Army ground troops to help Marines establish the FARP, providing both branches insight into each other’s operations and fostering better collaboration.



“We are aiming to increase our interoperability regarding the gear we use and the different ways we communicate,” said Master Sgt. Milton Gamez.



Gamez, the MWSS-174 fuel chief, highlighted the unit’s mission: support Marine Aircraft Group 24 by supplying fuel to their aircrafts. Despite the differences in operations between the Marine Corps and the Army, he viewed the exercise as a valuable joint training opportunity and seeks to do more in the future. “We want to do more joint training with the Army to improve mutual understanding and share knowledge of systems and terminologies.”



MWSS-174’s approach to FARP operations offered the Army a different perspective, enhancing overall interoperability between the two branches. One example was the use of the heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT), which is designed to transport heavy supplies. “The way we operate is more expeditionary when compared to the Army,” said Gamez.



The HEMTT’s design facilitates integration with air lift operations, which was a key aspect of the expeditionary strategy during the FARP operation. Equipment and supplies can be flown into an area and then transported by HEMTTs to their destination, allowing them to rapidly establish a presence in new areas. “The use of these vehicles and the way we plan these operations provides the Army with insights into our operational methods,” said Gamez.



MCBH strives to set conditions and manage resources to enable operations and increase the readiness of its units. The collaboration between MWSS-174 and 3-25 GSAB emphasized the many benefits of interoperability. By combining the use of different systems in this training exercise, both branches improved their readiness for future joint operations and deployments, setting up a strong foundation to better cooperate in challenging situations. “All of this is important to learn because one day we might deploy together, and we need to be able to effectively collaborate in any situation.”