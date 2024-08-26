Atwood, Tennessee Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the Pacific Ocean

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 12, 2024) An Atwood, Tennessee native and 2012 graduate of Ashford University is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Wilton is a Boatswain’s Mate. According to the Bluejacket Manual, Boatswain’s Mates train, direct and supervise others in marline-spike, deck and boat seamanship. Wilton said Boatswain’s Mates are also in charge of the ship’s lifesaving equipment such as lifejackets, life rafts and rigid inflatable boats.



“The work is hard but rewarding,” Wilton said. “We conduct maintenance and preservation in our day-to-day work. The evolutions, although tiring, are fulfilling and the bread and butter of our job. Our equipment has to be in readiness condition at all times because you do not know when you might need it.”



Wilton joined the Navy in November 2005. She has served in the Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific from 2005-2008, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 7 from 2008-2010, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kuwait from 2010-2011, Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center San Diego from 2011-2012, Navy Operational Support Center Nashville from 2012-2018 and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville from 2018-2022.



“I had switched rates from Master-at-Arms to Boatswain’s Mate in 2022,” Wilton said. “I wanted to go back to the fleet from the reserves for more travel and retirement. I am not afraid of hard work and look forward to learning my new rate as a Boatswain’s Mate.”



The Navy accomplishment that Wilton said she is proudest of was her time as Funeral Honors Coordinator for the Navy Operational Support Center in Nashville.



“There was no greater way to pay my respects for those that led the way to our freedom,” Wilton said. “I love learning from the best on how to honor veterans of whom I have the utmost respect.”



Wilton joined Howard in November 2022. Howard is currently forward-deployed in Yokosuka, Japan. Wilton said she hopes to climb Mt. Fuji and take her kids to Legoland Japan and Tokyo Disneyland before she leaves for her next command.



“My family and I enjoy exploring new parks and beaches,” Wilton said. “Sea Glass beach and Godzilla Park are two of our favorite places.”



Wilton said that she hopes to make chief someday and earn her enlisted surface warfare specialist qualification. Her long-term plan is to retire in the Navy. Her favorite part about Howard is that it has given her the opportunity to experience life on a ship. She said that she likes being on a destroyer because it is a small community and everyone works together to successfully complete the mission.



“I believe in leading by example,” Wilton said. “I am straight with my Sailors and willing to work with them to get the job done. I hope to help them succeed in their careers and learn from the mistakes I have made and guide them in success.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

