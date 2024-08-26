Camp Lincoln Hosts Women’s Equality Day Panel Discussion

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Erica McCrary, the State Equal Opportunity Advisor, Illinois...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Erica McCrary, the State Equal Opportunity Advisor, Illinois National Guard; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca L. Velazquez, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 183d Air Wing, Illinois Air National Guard; U.S. Army Col. Jason Carter, Director of Plans, Operations, and Training, Illinois Army National Guard; Staff Sgt. Andrea D. Warden, the Joint Force Headquarters Assistant Operations Non-Commissioned Officer; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew V. Cain, Commander of Air Mobility Operations for the 183d Air Mobility Operations Squadron, 183d Air Wing, Illinois Air National Guard; and Mrs. Kelly Wood, Illinois National Guard Executive Assistant (retired) (left to right) participate in a discussion panel in celebration of Women’s Equality Day at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln Aug. 26. (photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As a young Soldier, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrea D. Warden had no idea that she’d one day be making history. Graduating from the U.S. Army 92G Food Service Specialist Course in 2013 would be the beginning of a new journey. Although her career would start as a cook, three years later she’d find her true calling when the U.S. Army opened all combat arms positions to women in 2016. Warden would take this opportunity to forge a new and unlikely path as a 13B Cannon Crewmember. A role new to women at the time. Although she faced doubters, she proved them wrong, graduating near the top of her class and becoming the first, and currently the only, female Howitzer section Chief in the Illinois Army National Guard.



Today, Warden hopes to inspire other women who may be interested in pushing the envelop and defying expectations set on them by others.



“Whenever you challenge yourself against adversity, there is nothing that is unattainable,” Warden said. “It’s important that women are given opportunities to try different careers and be there to support and mentor each other along the way.”



In celebration of Women’s Equality Day, the Illinois National Guard State Equal Employment Management Office hosted a panel discussion at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln Aug. 26.



Facilitated by Sgt. 1st Class Erica McCrary, the State Equal Opportunity Advisor, the open discussion allowed panel members and the audience to share advantages and challenges within our organization.



Mrs. Kelly Wood, Illinois National Guard Executive Assistant (retired); U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca L. Velazquez, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 183d Air Wing, Illinois Air National Guard; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew V. Cain, Commander of Air Mobility Operations for the 183d Air Mobility Operations Squadron, 183d Air Wing, Illinois Air National Guard; U.S. Army Col. Jason Carter, Director of Plans, Operations, and Training, Illinois Army National Guard; and Staff Sgt. Andrea D. Warden, the Joint Force Headquarters Assistant Operations Non-Commissioned Officer were selected to sit on the panel.



“We wanted to ensure that this panel was diverse and consisted of representatives across the force,” McCrary said. “Not only have these individuals mentored women, but they have been mentored by women and seen how our organization has continued to change over the years.”



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca L. Velazquez, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 183d Air Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, entered in the Air Force in August 1998 and graduated as a Personalist in April 1999. Her career has taken her many places within the Active, Reserve and Guard components of the Air Force. She said that it’s important to have a voice to help continue to break barriers.



“Women’s equality to me means recognizing and valuing the rights and capabilities of every woman,” said Velazquez. “We must ensure that women have equal opportunities, representation, and respect in all aspects of life.”



The discussion panel highlighted the passage of the 19th Amendment, the brave men and women who fought for universal suffrage, and the steps that our organization can continue to take to ensure gender equality. Although the Illinois Army National Guard has continued to change for the better, there are still limitations women face due to bias.



“Seeing Staff Sergeant Warden on the gunline did a lot to change the perception of women for a lot of male Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Col. Jason Carter. “I think the Illinois National Guard, in particular, does a lot to break barriers. It’s incredible to see. I have daughters and I tell them if they want something they have to go after it. Our Soldiers and Airmen in the Illinois National Guard make it happen.”