Fort Buchanan welcomes new leadership

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Soldiers, family members, civilians, and community members gathered at the installation community club to witness the Fort Buchanan change of responsibility and change of command ceremonies, Aug 27.



Patrick J. Appelman, director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Readiness, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Oliver, IMCOM Readiness command sergeant major, Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace, 81st Readiness Division commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Benny L. Hubbard, 81st Readiness Division command sergeant major, and Luis A. Soto, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, were among the distinguished guests present.



"It is such a privilege and honor to be here with you as we salute an outstanding garrison commander, Col. Charles N. Moulton, and welcome Col. John D. Samples and his spouse Lucinda, his daughter Morin, and his son Bryce. Commanding a garrison is one of the most unique military assignments one can experience, serving our soldiers, civilians, and their families," said Appelman.



Samples replaces Colonel Charles N. Moulton, who arrived in Puerto Rico in 2022.



"I leave this extraordinary command and a beautiful island. However, no matter where I am in the world, I will always have in my heart the fond memories of my time here at Fort Buchanan, the Army's home in the Caribbean," said Moulton, who is now moving on to serve as a deputy commander at the 7th Mission Support Command in Germany.



With over 27 years of military career, Samples is a graduate of the United States Army War College, where he earned a master's degree in strategic studies. He also has a master's degree in history from Eastern Michigan University. In addition, the officer has vast experience, serving in different positions from the platoon level to the division level, including combat operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.



"I have been lucky enough to visit the island several times throughout my career. Although I was in Puerto Rico for a short time in the past, it was more than enough time to realize the caliber of the Puerto Rican soldiers and the teamwork at Fort Buchanan. I admire the special meaning that the concept of family has for everyone on the island, as well as the great values and pride of service of the people of Puerto Rico," said Samples, who inserted Spanish phrases in his speech.

Meanwhile, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks reflected on his time as the senior enlisted soldier at Fort Buchanan.



"Leadership was never about an individual. It is about people accomplishing a mission. There's no such thing as a lone wolf leader in the Army. There were always people and a family of people who supported our efforts. We need solid leadership focusing on purpose, direction, and motivation to improve the organization. Because if we understand our purpose and why we exist, then we understand the direction that we are going in," said Hendricks.



For Command. Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Bergman-Gándara becoming Fort Buchanan's command sergeant major is about mentoring and collaboration.



"Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to have mentors and advisors from diverse backgrounds. Their personal and professional investment in me has been invaluable. I am committed to passing on the wisdom they have shared with me. To the tenants, partners, employees, and the community of Fort Buchanan, I am excited about our future collaborations and engagements. As we continue to provide readiness support for warfighters, I look forward to our shared journey and the successes we will achieve," said Bergman-Gándara.



The arrival of the new Fort Buchanan leaders comes as hurricane season approaches its busiest months. Fort Buchanan has critical capabilities that military forces could use during emergencies, such as operating a Subsistence Supply Management Office to support potential recovery missions.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance Readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.

