U.S., Chile, and Argentine forces kicks off Southern Fenix 24

POZO ALMONTE, Chile – Exercise Southern Fenix 24 (SF4) commenced with an opening ceremony hosted by the Chilean Army, Aug. 27, 2024, at Fuerte Bacquedano, Pozo Almonte, Chile. SF24 is an inaugural multinational military exercise consisting of over 600 troops from the Chilean, Argentinian and U.S. Armies who will train to increase the technical and procedural interoperability in the austere desert environment of Atacama, Aug. 27-Sept.5,2024 in northern Chile.



The main attraction will be the first-time deployment of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of operation debuting the onset of new warfighting concepts in partnership with Chile and Argentina.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Monie R. Ulis, U.S. Army South Deputy Commanding General, anticipates a great collaboration between partner-nations during his opening ceremony remarks.



“For the first time, we’ll deploy the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to this region, pioneering new warfighting concepts alongside our Chilean partners,” Ulis said.



“This exercise underscores our shared commitment to technical and procedural interoperability, ensuring that our forces are prepared to operate seamlessly together, whether in training or in response to real-world challenges,” Ulis said.



The training audience will consist of Soldiers from the11th Airborne Division, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Texas and New York Army National Guard who will train alongside Chilean and Argentinian troops.



Chilean Army Maj. Gen Guillermo Altamirano Campos, commander of 6th Division, is grateful to train together with U.S. service members.



“It is a great honor to be able to share with you this space full of professionalism, exchanging of knowledge, and hopefully this enables us to keep bringing those ties closer,” said Altamirano Campos.



Over the next 10 days, U.S. service members and Chilean forces will enhance training on day and night airborne operations, HIMARS rapid integration (HIRAIN) training, and combined training exercises culminating in a live-fire exercise.



“With over 200 U.S. Soldiers training alongside more than 500 Chilean personnel, is a clear demonstration of our enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity,” said Ulis.



“Together, we are building on the momentum of trust and cooperation that is essential for a stable and peaceful region.”



Altamirano Campos looks forward to continuing to build on the partnership to more opportunities to train.



“This is a unique opportunity for us, and I imagine it is unique for you as well, to be able to exchange experiences of doctrine knowledge and bring these ties closer and open up more future opportunities to combine our forces and do exercises like this,” said Altamirano Campos.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 16:27 Story ID: 479579 Location: POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CL Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Chile, and Argentine forces kicks off Southern Fenix 24, by SGT Richard Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.