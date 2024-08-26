Interoperability Through Partnerships: The Vital Role of Toxic Swell in CBRN Defense

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez | Participants in Toxic Swell prepare and train for CBRN warfare on 05 Aug 2024 in Oahu,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez | Participants in Toxic Swell prepare and train for CBRN warfare on 05 Aug 2024 in Oahu, Hawaii. Toxic Swell 2024 brought together military personnel from across the forces, members of the Air National Guard, Marines, Active and Reserve Air Force engaged in diverse training, including CBRN Reconnaissance & Surveillance, combat tactics, AERS platform operations, gas chamber drills, and science-based CBRNE threat education, ensuring comprehensive preparedness to ensure our teams are prepared for any threat in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez) see less | View Image Page

The Air National Guard and a diverse coalition of military personnel from the United States Marine Corps and international partners, all united by a singular focus: to enhance Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense capabilities through rigorous, joint-force training held a two-week training on the island of Oahu, Hawaii called Toxic Swell between July and August 2024. In the face of evolving global threats, the Air National Guard's Deployment for Training (DFT) exercise is a crucial pillar in fortifying the interoperability and readiness of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

The importance of CBRN defense, often understated in routine military operations, is indispensable. "The CBRN function is one that we simply cannot afford to neglect," emphasized Col. Regina Komine, Deputy Commander of the 154th Wing. "Exercises like Toxic Swell are critical because they ensure that our forces are prepared for worst-case scenarios—scenarios that could have catastrophic consequences if not handled properly."

Toxic Swell goes beyond routine training; it is a strategic initiative designed to address the unique challenges posed by potential adversaries in the Pacific region. With ever-present threats from nations such as China, which continues to develop and potentially weaponize chemical and biological agents, the urgency for comprehensive and adaptive CBRN training has never been more pronounced.

A standout feature of Toxic Swell is its emphasis on joint and total force integration. This year's exercise saw the participation of over 50 military personnel, including Air National Guard units, Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 CBRN Defense Section, active-duty Air Force personnel from PACAF, and reserve components from the 4th Air Force. This diverse team collaborated seamlessly, underscoring the importance of interoperability in contemporary military operations.

"One of the most significant takeaways from this exercise has been the collaboration between different branches and international partners like the Australians," Col. Komine remarked. "It's not just about individual training; it's about how we can operate effectively as a cohesive unit in real-world scenarios."

The training conducted during Toxic Swell goes beyond the conventional classroom settings often associated with CBRN exercises. Participants engaged in field rehearsals, including CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance (R+S) training while mounted and dismounted. The rugged terrain of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows provided a realistic backdrop, simulating the challenging conditions personnel might face in actual deployments.

A key highlight of Toxic Swell was the participation of scientists from the Dugway Proving Ground, who brought their extensive expertise in CBRNE threats to the exercise. These scientists conducted in-depth sessions, educating the participants on the latest developments in CBRNE defense and the science behind detecting and mitigating these threats. Their hands-on approach provided invaluable insights into the complex nature of CBRNE materials and the challenges they present on the battlefield. In addition to this scientific training, participants were put to the test in the gas chamber, where they practiced donning and clearing their protective masks in a controlled environment filled with CS gas. This experience reinforced the importance of proper CBRN procedures. It heightened the participants' confidence in operating under extreme conditions.

The training also incorporated the Decentralized Mission Command elements, emphasizing the importance of flexible command and control structures that adapt to changing ground situations. This approach is particularly relevant in Agile Combat Employment, where the ability to deploy and redeploy forces rapidly is crucial for maintaining operational advantage.

"This is the first time I've seen CBRN training incorporate such a heavy focus on combat tactics," observed Col. Komine. "It's clear that the Air Force is moving towards developing more combat-ready airmen, which is essential as we adapt to the demands of modern warfare."

A significant innovation in this year's Toxic Swell was the integration of combat tactics into CBRN operations. Traditionally, CBRN training has focused on the technical aspects of detection, decontamination, and protection. However, the evolving nature of modern warfare demands a more holistic approach, including combat readiness as a core component of CBRN defense.

Participants received training in individual movement techniques, defensive fighting positions, and close-quarters combat within the framework of CBRN operations. This blend of technical and tactical training ensures that forces can detect and respond to CBRN threats and operate effectively in hostile environments where combat is a real possibility.

"Including combat training in our CBRN training event is a game-changer," noted Master Sgt. Kenneth Church, the lead project coordinator for Toxic Swell. "It prepares our airmen and marines to handle a wider range of scenarios, ensuring they are ready for anything coming their way."

A key theme of the exercise was implementing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which focuses on increasing the flexibility and responsiveness of forces, enabling them to operate from multiple locations with smaller, more agile teams. This approach is particularly relevant in the Indo-Pacific theater, where vast distances and potential adversary actions demand a more dynamic and distributed force posture.

Toxic Swell provided an ideal platform for testing and refining ACE-related tactics, techniques, and procedures. By combining small team tactics, flexible command and control structures, and field decontamination procedures, participants enhanced their ability to operate in contested environments.

Beyond technical training, Toxic Swell was a crucial opportunity to build and strengthen relationships within the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise included international partners such as the Australian Defense Force, underscoring the importance of coalition-building in addressing global security challenges.

Master Sgt. Church emphasized the strategic importance of these partnerships: "We must continue to bring more personnel into the Indo-Pacific to train and establish relationships. This way, when a crisis arises, we're not meeting our counterparts for the first time in a high-pressure situation. We've already built that trust and familiarity."

One of Toxic Swell's core objectives was to move beyond the theoretical aspects of CBRN defense and focus on practical, hands-on training that prepares participants for real-world scenarios. This included extensive employment of dismounted teams to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance in a simulated contested environment on remote airfields.

Toxic Swell is more than just a training exercise; it is a strategic initiative directly supporting U.S. military objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. By uniting forces from different branches and countries, the exercise helps build a unified front capable of responding to various threats, from conventional warfare to CBRN incidents.

As the Indo-Pacific region grows strategically, the need for exercises like Toxic Swell will only increase. Master Sgt. Church strongly desires to see the training event expand in the coming years in terms of participation and scope.

"I believe that Toxic Swell has the potential to become one of the premier training events in the Pacific," Master Sgt. Church stated. "As we continue to refine and expand the training event, we will ensure that our forces are prepared to meet any challenge that comes our way."

Toxic Swell 2024 has successfully demonstrated the critical role that CBRN defense plays in maintaining the security and readiness of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific. Through rigorous training, joint and total force integration, and the application of the ACE concept, the exercise has enhanced the capabilities of participating units and strengthened the partnerships essential to operating effectively in this vital region.

As the U.S. military navigates the complexities of great power competition, exercises like Toxic Swell will remain indispensable in preparing our forces to meet future challenges.