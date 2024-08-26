Lessons in Leadership

A Non-Commissioned Officer is the backbone of the Air Force. They take the lead in developing subordinates and exercising effective fellowship. An outstanding NCO, strives to exceed the standards and expectations levied upon them.



Every year the 180th Fighter Wing recognizes and awards outstanding Airmen for their exemplary leadership, job performance, individual accomplishments and service to their community. Airman of the Year, Non-commissioned Officer of the Year, Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year, First Sergeant of the Year and Company Grade Officer of the Year. Throughout that year the winners of these awards showed how they embodied what it means to serve as an Airman.



The 2023 Non-commissioned Officer of the Year award was presented to Tech. Sgt. Austin Bly, a logistics plans specialist assigned to the 180FW, for going above and beyond his duties during multiple deployments this past year including Operation Northern Lightning and Operation Spartan Shield.



Bly, who joined the Ohio Air National Guard in 2015, started to see these qualities in NCOs during his first deployment with the 180FW.



“I really started to notice the leadership looking out for the Airmen underneath them when I deployed,” said Bly. “I think NCOs need to be patient and relate to their Airmen, these qualities really help Airmen develop into NCOs.”



Bly also looked to the leaders above him to provide a core blueprint to becoming an exemplary NCO.



“I started to realize that I like taking leadership skills from other leaders,” said Bly. “I think what makes a good NCO is to develop multiple skills shared from different people.”



One of the more difficult aspects of an NCO can be relating to the Airmen they are charged with developing.



“I think sometimes Airmen forget that NCOs used to be in their position,” said Bly. “When I see one of my Airmen struggling, I pull them aside and tell them that I was in their shoes once and it’s okay and show them the way to improve.”



This method has helped Bly be able to relate to his Airmen and provide them with guidance and mentorship.



“I’ve been very fortunate to have really good Airmen that are really high performing,” said Bly. “I think relating to them and showing them that I used to be in their position makes them feel better and more relaxed.”



Another way Bly can relate to his Airmen is utilizing the education benefits provided by the Ohio National Guard.



“I used the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program to complete my associate degree,” said Bly. “I would absolutely recommend using to it to my Airmen, the 100% tuition coverage really helped me save money and grow as a leader.”



Bly gives advice to his Airmen beyond the education benefits as well.

“My advice is just to be patient,” said Bly. “When you’re enlisting there’s a lot of things that get thrown at you. Just be patient and enjoy the time you have and the experiences you’re going to have in the military.”



While Bly stated he was extremely proud to win the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year award, he is already looking forward to molding his leadership skills to become a Senior Non-commissioned Officer and helping his Airmen become award winning NCOs just like himself.



“The skills I need to develop to become a good Senior Non-commissioned Officer are to develop that NCO underneath me to lead their Airmen,” said Bly. “As a Senior NCO you’re in a more manager and mentor role.”



Bly originally planned to complete his initial six-year contract and then transition out of the National Guard, however, his time with the 180FW, while deployed, changed his perspective for his future.



“When I first joined, I was going to do my six-years and get out,” said Bly. “My deployment changed my perspective, I’m at ten years coming up in February and I want to complete my 20 years and make this a career.”



Bly has shown himself to be an exemplary NCO and tremendous asset for the 180FW. Throughout the remainder his career, he will continue to grow as a leader and develop quality NCOs and Airmen at the 180FW.

