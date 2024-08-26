NMRTC Camp Lejeune Employee recognized as Information Professional Civilian Member of the Year

Photo By Christopher Delano | Nominated by Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Information Management Department for...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Delano | Nominated by Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Information Management Department for the FY23 Captain Joan Dooling Award, Bart Brown was named as Information Professional Civilian Member of the Year in recognition of his significant accomplishments across a wide range of responsibilities. The award was presented during the Defense Health Information Technology Symposium being held in Dallas, Texas. see less | View Image Page

The 2023 Captain Joan Dooling Award Recipients have been named and a Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune employee has been selected as Information Professional Civilian Member of the Year.



Bart Brown was named the Information Professional Civilian Member of the Year for recognition of his significant accomplishments, exceptional ability, and superior subject matter expertise across a wide range of responsibilities.



The Captain Joan Dooling Award for Information Professional Excellence was established to recognize and encourage notable contributions in accomplishing Navy Medicine's mission by spotlighting the outstanding contributions of individuals or teams of individuals in the Information Management/Information Technology (IM/IT) medical, operational, and research communities.



“[Bart] takes on the biggest challenges and keeps a diverse team of active duty, civil service, and contract staff focused on providing high quality, reliable information systems to support patient care,” said Lt. Anthony Ilagan, deputy chief information officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune. “He is most deserving for selection as the Information Professional Civilian Member of the Year.”



As the Information Technology (IT) Division Manager for the Information Management Department (IMD) at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Brown manages the Local, Wide Area and Virtual Network (LAN/WAN), domain administration, information security, voice, data, and video system administration for numerous clinical and business information systems.



Among a myriad of other duties, Brown also led the configuration and installation of 3,068 end-user devices, medical equipment items, and hardware in support of MHS GENESIS deployment, which was rated as the best in Navy Medicine by Defense Health Agency.



“I’m very humbled as I’m surrounded by a lot of talented individuals,” said Brown. “I really want to thank IMD. I couldn’t be where I am at now without having good mentors and working with good and smart people that know a lot of the answers. It’s important to express that cause it’s a team effort. You can’t have just one person doing it all; everybody contributes and collaborates toward an end goal.”



As the demands of quality health care grow at a rapid pace, Brown and his team stand ready to ensure NMRTC Camp Lejeune’s enterprise IT and informatics are up to the task.



The award was presented during the Defense Health Information Technology Symposium held in Dallas, Texas.