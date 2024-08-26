Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA J3 visits Aviation: Strengthening partnerships, enhancing readiness

    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond

    Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joseph Noble, right, Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Story by Dominique J. Shelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    RICHMOND, Va. – Navy Rear Adm. Joseph Noble, the director of Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations and Regional Combat Support commander, met with DLA Aviation leaders on Defense Supply Center Richmond during his May 1 capstone visit to Noble’s time with DLA ahead of his departure slated for this summer.

    “It’s important that we come together because things are constantly changing,” Noble said.

    The purpose of the visit was twofold: to celebrate Aviation’s successes and to gain valuable insights into the challenges the organization faces from day-to-day. Noble met with Aviation top leadership along with personnel from various organizations around the installation. Discussions centered around the critical role Aviation plays in supporting military aviation readiness.

    The visit provided a platform to recognize the exceptional work of the Aviation team. Noble acknowledged several star performers, presenting them with coins.

    Beyond celebrating accomplishments, the visit consisted of discussions which explored the current operational landscape, allowing Noble to gain a deeper understanding of the hurdles the Aviation team needs to overcome. This knowledge can be instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition for the incoming J3 while Aviation pushes forward in trying to fulfill its vital mission.

    “So often, we up at the headquarters think we know what all the problems are impacting the different subordinate commands that make up DLA,” Noble said. “Oftentimes, you find out that your assumptions differ drastically from the reality when you get out and about and talk to people.”

    Noble’s visit to Aviation signifies his commitment to ensuring a seamless handover as he prepares to depart his position.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:48
    Story ID: 479541
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA J3 visits Aviation: Strengthening partnerships, enhancing readiness, by Dominique J. Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond
    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond
    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond
    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond
    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond
    RADM Noble Visits DSC Richmond

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download