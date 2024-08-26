Preserving history, one brush stroke at a time

Courtesy Photo | Jim Voiro, the dedicated painter at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, focuses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jim Voiro, the dedicated painter at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, focuses intently on a restoration task. Here, he meticulously prepares a stair railing base, ensuring each layer adheres properly for a long-lasting finish. Voiro's commitment to detail helps preserve the historical integrity of the installation. see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. –

At Defense Supply Center Richmond, every corner holds a story, and Jim Voiro holds the brush that has kept those tales vivid and alive for the past two decades.



With meticulous strokes and a keen eye for preservation, Voiro – the installation’s sole painter – ensures the heritage of DSCR is maintained and showcased beautifully, blending history with aesthetics one project at a time.



With extensive experience, including a prior role at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, Voiro’s day-to-day responsibilities involve careful planning and execution to preserve the legacy of the installation.



Voiro entered the workforce following his father’s advice to secure a government job. This advice and the hands-on training he received from seasoned painters shaped his path. In 1994, after the shipyard downsized, Voiro took the job at DSCR and has been a steadfast guardian of the center's aesthetics ever since.



This year, Voiro is undertaking the preservation of Bellwood Manor, an important part of the local heritage at DSCR. He is currently focused on the walls on the first floor, ensuring that each stroke not only revitalizes the space but also honors its historical significance. The Bellwood Manor, known for its architectural and historical value, stands as a testament to the region’s past, making his work vital in maintaining its legacy for future generations.



Voiro’s work is a critical aspect of maintaining DSCR's status as a historic district. His proactive approach to upkeep – such as when he took initiative to restoratively paint more sections of Warehouse 15 than were technically required – demonstrates his commitment to going beyond the call of duty. The warehouse, built in 1941 and one of the most viewed on the installation, now stands out as a testament to Voiro’s craftsmanship and attention to detail.



Jimmy Parrish, chief of DSCR Installation Operations Division, praised Voiro for the work.



“He did this, plus a lot more,” Parrish said. “On his own initiative, he proceeded to paint all of the steps, all of the railings, all of the fire pipes and even the concrete part of the building itself. Why? Because they needed it. The building now looks beautiful.”



Now 64, Voiro’s typical day is as vibrant as the buildings he revitalizes. From responding to service tickets to conducting thorough assessments and choosing suitable materials, Voiro works tirelessly to ensure each job is done correctly. His dedication extends beyond just paint; it’s about preserving a legacy.



“If I'm painting railings outside, I sand them, then I prime them with the proper industrial primer, and then the finish coat because I want to beautify,” he said.



Reflecting on the cultural resources at DSCR, Voiro placed high importance on maintaining the installation’s historic buildings. His tasks require more than just application; they demand a preservationist's touch – ensuring, for instance, that compatible primers are used with older materials like oil-based paints, which have fallen out of favor due to advancements in paint technology.



The value Voiro brings to DSCR transcends the layers of paint he applies. It’s about enhancing the community’s morale and pride. Many on the installation have witnessed aging infrastructure transformed into well-kept facilities that stand proud to narrate their historical significance.



“So many people would stop and say, ‘Hey, it looks great.’ Just keeps you going,” Voiro said, highlighting the community’s appreciation of his work.



Despite the solitary nature of his job, Voiro envisions mentoring a successor to continue his legacy. He underscored the importance of his role in training others not just in the craft of painting, but also in understanding the weight of preserving military heritage. As he approaches the possibility of retirement, his focus remains on imparting the ethos of care and commitment to future generations.



Voiro said every day is an opportunity to do honest work and make a meaningful impact. His commitment reflects the dedication often seen in public service, emphasizing respect for heritage and community.



In recognition of Public Service Recognition Week, Jim Voiro’s efforts highlight the commitment of government employees to maintain and enhance the nation’s historical and public assets.