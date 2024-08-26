DSCR employees lace up for awareness

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | William Downey, center, Virginia Army National Guard integrated primary prevention...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | William Downey, center, Virginia Army National Guard integrated primary prevention officer, cheers on participants during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, April 24, 2024. In a joint effort, over 200 Department of Defense personnel came together from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, VANG and the 80th Training Command to bring awareness of sexual assault in all its forms and learn about ways to support survivors. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

In a display of unity and support for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, more than 200 employees from the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Army 80th Training Command and the Virginia Air National Guard Headquarters came together for a collaborative 5K run/walk on Defense Supply Center Richmond, April 24.

“The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about sexual assault, but it’s also a fun way to get everybody together,” said Katrina Leverette, DLA Aviation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “Once we get the people here, we raise awareness by not only asking them to participate but also telling them why it’s important to participate.”



Before the race kicked off, participants gathered for a safety briefing to ensure a smooth and injury-free run/walk for all. Additionally, a representative from each participating organization signed a proclamation, followed by the delivery of a prayer that set the tone for the event’s purpose and significance.



With the formalities out of the way, the crowd took off on the route. Whether seasoned runners or enthusiastic walkers, all participants were united in their commitment to raising awareness and promoting a safe and supportive community.



Leverette said that this event is an example of the impact of different groups coming together for a common cause.



“By organizing events like this, our organizations are not only raising awareness about sexual assault but also creating a supportive community for survivors and advocates alike,” she said.



As the race concluded, all participants received a commemorative medal as a token of appreciation for their support and participation.



The 5K served not only as a test of physical endurance but also as a powerful symbol of unity and hope in the fight against sexual assault.



“This collaborative event serves as a testament to the DSCR community’s dedication to creating a culture of respect and prevention,” said Leverette.