Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Hosts Trades Apprenticeship & Worker Skills Progression Program Graduation



Article by Periscope Writer Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) Chapter of the National Association of Superintendents hosted the Production Trades Apprentice and Worker Skills Progression Program (WSPP) Class of 2024 graduation ceremony at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine, Aug. 23.



The class of 137 graduates consists of 51 from the Trades Apprenticeship Program and 86 from the WSPP, representing 21 different trades. These programs provide the skills and capability needed to execute mission requirements that are a critical component of the shipyard workforce.



“This graduating Apprentice Class of 2024 will help write the next chapter of our storied history at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard by advancing our capabilities, executing first-time quality work, and by driving innovation,” said Shipyard Commander, Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “Though the vessels we work on have changed throughout our history, we have established a hard-earned legacy of safety and quality, a legacy our workforce carries with them on each and every shift. I am confident that by applying the knowledge they have gained through our apprenticeship programs, the Apprentice Class of 2024 will help deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Executive Director of the Program Executive Office for Strategic Submarines, Matthew Sermon, Senior Executive Service, served as the keynote speaker. Sermon has been in federal service for more than 20 years and has served in a variety of key leadership positions throughout his career. “Today, we are facing an existential threat to the American way of life,” said Sermon. “The answer to this threat is attack submarines. These submarines are the foundation of our national security; and the reason we can count on them, is you. Every time the nation has called upon Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, this workforce has been there to deliver a superior product, and people like you have always been the key to that.”



Shipfitter Michael Lo was selected as spokesperson for the Class of 2024 and talked about the class from their first meeting at a local conference hall for a week of slideshows, to four and a half years later, graduating as shipyarders and being the future of PNSY. “The world is in a tumultuous state and who knows what could happen tomorrow,” said Lo. “At some point the day-to-day work tends to blend together and can be monotonous, but we have to remember what exactly we are working on. The significance of our daily jobs is daunting when you look at the big picture. We’re responsible for billion-dollar vessels that protect our nation and the lives of the Sailors that man them.”



“I believe we’re in a time of change at PNSY,” continued Lo. “And we will have to be the future leaders forging that path. With that in mind I’d like to remember a quote by Adm. George Whelan Anderson, Jr. that I feel embodies this thought: ‘The Navy has both a tradition and a future and we look with pride and confidence in both directions.’”



Graduates were presented with their graduation certificates by their respective department superintendent.



The Trades Apprenticeship Program is a four-year program designed to develop motivated employees to become skilled journey level tradespeople. The program places each employee at an entry level. At the start of the third year, the apprentice is promoted to the intermediate level and, upon completing the program, to journey level. The program consists of technical trade training, mock-up training, college courses, and on-the-job experience.



The Worker Skills Progression Program is a five-year program designed to assist motivated participants with the transition from entry level to journey skilled levels in industrial trades. The program consists of trade technical training in classrooms, training through the use of mock-ups, and on-the-job experience.



The shipyard currently has 1,141 participants in the apprenticeship programs.



For more information regarding either of the shipyard apprenticeships and skilled trades, please visit: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Portsmouth/Careers/Skilled-Trades/



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance and modernization. As a NAVSEA field activity, PNSY is committed to maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality work, on time, and on budget.