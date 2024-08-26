171st Guardsmen Recommends Cordia to Receive Secretary of Defense Award

Cordia, a company that operates district energy, combined heat and power, and microgrid plants across the United States, has received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. This is the highest award given by the U.S. government to civilian employers for their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.



Cordia manages 13 energy assets across nine states and provides services like steam and hot water for heating, chilled water for cooling, and electricity for microgrid applications. Their customers include downtown districts, universities, hospitals, sports arenas, and convention centers.



The award will be formally presented to Cordia at the Pentagon on August 22. The company was recognized for its efforts to support employees like Tech. Sgt. Alec Londino, a member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and Cordia's Health and Safety Manager. Londino nominated the company for its strong support during his deployments and regular military duties.



"Whenever I need time off for military duties, Cordia ensures a smooth transition so I can focus on my mission," Londino said. "Their military leave program, which includes uninterrupted benefits, PTO accrual, and pay matching, makes a big difference."



Cordia was chosen from 1,758 nominations and is one of just 15 companies to receive the award this year. Since the award's start in 1996, only 355 employers nationwide have been honored.



The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is given to employers who show outstanding support for their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. This includes support during deployments, drill weekends, and annual training events. Cordia's commitment to its military employees serves as a model for other employers.



The 171st Air Refueling Wing, part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, provides important air refueling and operational support to the U.S. Air Force. Members like Tech. Sgt. Alec Londino serve in both their military roles and as key contributors to their communities. The support of employers like Cordia is essential to their mission.



For more information about the award and the other companies selected, visit the [Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve website](https://www.esgr.mil/News-Events/Press-Releases/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/10533/ESGR-Announces-2024-Secretary-of-Defense-Freedom-Award-Recipients).

