Academy celebrates Acceptance Day 2024

Photo By Dylan Smith | Members of the Class of 2028 receive their fourth-class shoulder boards on Acceptance Day 2024, Aug. 7, Stillman Field. The boards symbolize their official entry into the Cadet Wing. U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – About 1,100 Class of 2028 cadets received their fourth-class shoulder boards, signifying their acceptance into the Cadet Wing in a ceremony at Stillman Field Aug. 7.



The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Acceptance Day ceremony marks the end of Basic Cadet Training for each new class. The successful completion of BCT is one of the first steps cadets take toward earning their commissions as U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force officers.



During the ceremony, the Cadet Wing summer commander, Cadet 1st Class Micah Stark relinquished command to the fall commander, Cadet 1st Class Grace Beal.



“One of the biggest things I want the Class of 2028 to take from today is this is the end of the first chapter of their Academy journey,” Stark said. “The first chapter of the cadet experience is Basic Cadet Training. This is a defining moment in their lives. They have so much ahead of them that starts now. They now have a foundation.”



In front of family and friends in the stands, the class marched in parade formation. Each new cadet cited the Honor Oath before they achieved their new status as fourth-degree cadets.



The class’s receiving their shoulder boards marked the first of three times when they will be pinned during their cadet careers, Stark said. The second pinning occurs when cadets receive their prop and wings, near the end of their fourth-class year. They have their final pinning when they receive their lieutenant bars at commissioning.



The ceremony is a major event for the cadets to celebrate their achievements so far in their Academy careers, Stark said.



“This is a significant day for them because it is the beginning of a long list of achievements they will accrue by the time they graduate from the Academy,” Stark said. “Acceptance Day is not only a big day for the basic cadets. It is also important for their families. This is the first time they have seen their sons and daughters since they dropped them off for Basic Cadet Training. Seeing the strides their children have made over the last five and a half weeks here is very eye-opening for them.”



Cadet 4th Class Patrick Denham of Colorado Springs, was one Class of 2028 cadet who was accepted into the Cadet Wing. He is the son of 1995 Academy graduate, Bill Denham, and his wife, Claudia. Both parents expressed their pride at what their son has already accomplished.



“It was wonderful to see Patrick take his next step in pursuing the dream he has had since the seventh grade,” Claudia Denham said. “We were so proud to see Patrick swear in and take his oath, which means he has made the commitment to serve his nation. We expect the fourth-class year will be demanding but have no doubt that he will rise to meet the challenge.”