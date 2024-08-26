Radford Army Ammunition Plant offers white-tailed deer hunting opportunities

Courtesy Photo | A buck seemingly poses for a photo at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, in southwest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A buck seemingly poses for a photo at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, in southwest Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Virginia's white-tailed deer population during the European settlement in the early 1600s was abundant and widespread. However, relentless hunting over the next three centuries nearly wiped-out deer by 1900.



From the 1940s onward, the implementation of protective game laws, initiatives to reintroduce deer, and habitat restoration initiatives sparked a resurgence in Virginia's deer population. By the early 1990s, the emphasis in deer management shifted from revival to maintaining and controlling the population.



The public has been welcome to hunt deer at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, in southwest Virginia, for 38 years.



RFAAP, which encompasses almost 7,00 acres, has partnered with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources since 1985 to orchestrate a public-access lottery deer hunt at the New River Storage Unit, near the town of Dublin. The NRU covers a span of 2,821 acres and is 12 miles away from the main plant.



Drawn from over 1,200 applicants each year, 250 individuals will take part in the NRU hunt this season. Approximately 65 deer are harvested at RFAAP every year. There are no deer blinds throughout the NRU, but there are 60 permanent stands - four of them are handicap accessible.



The setting of harvest goals relies on the analysis of various factors, including data from spotlight surveys, historical hunting records, natural mortality statistics, and evaluations of damage to both preferred and non-preferred plant species caused by browsing.



“Under optimum conditions, a deer population could double in size annually. With no regulating factor (e.g., predators, hunters), a deer population would expand to the point where some resource, generally food, became scarce,” states a VDWR fact sheet about white-tailed deer, titled “The Buck Stops Here.” “Deer have few natural predators in Virginia, and other sources of mortality (e.g., diseases, injuries) are not sufficient to control populations. The maximum number of deer a habitat can support on a sustained basis is the biological carrying capacity.



“Deer populations can grow rapidly because does breed early (generally at 1-year-old), have twins most years, and continue to breed into old age (often 8-10 years). One buck can breed with many does, so removing bucks impacts populations little. Does control deer populations, so deer population management must focus on does.”



In addition to its annual public deer hunting event, RFAAP has organized Wounded Warrior hunts for more than 10 years.



“RFAAP has always demonstrated an enduring commitment to the people of the New River Valley region, the responsible management of natural resources, and the preservation of the environment,” said Lt. Col. Adrien G. Humphreys, RFAAP’s commander. “In line with these values, we also recognize the importance of responsible and sustainable deer hunting practices within our region. Our commitment extends to ensuring that deer hunting is conducted in a manner that not only supports the local hunting community but also maintains the delicate balance of the ecosystem.



“We are intentional in conducting a visual count of the deer population to determine the growth and establish an annual limit for the harvest. We believe that responsible deer hunting can be a vital part of wildlife management, helping to control deer populations and prevent overgrazing that can harm local habitats,” Humphreys added. “At RFAAP, we actively promote and support responsible hunting practices, which include adherence to local hunting regulations and ethical hunting methods that prioritize safety and humane treatment of wildlife.”



To learn more about how to sign up for hunting at RFAAP visit: https://dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/quota-hunts/.