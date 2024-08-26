Milwaukee 9th graders experience Army life during Fort McCoy visit

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ninth grade students from Milwaukee, Wis., participate in a visit and tour of Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ninth grade students from Milwaukee, Wis., participate in a visit and tour of Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 6, 2024, to learn more about Army life and more. The tour was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and supported by the Fort McCoy Army Recruiting Company and others. The students were from Milwaukee's Greenfield Bilingual and Wedgewood Park Middle Schools. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Ninth-grade students from Milwaukee's Greenfield Bilingual and Wedgewood Park Middle Schools recently had a unique opportunity to explore potential careers and experience military life during a field trip to Fort McCoy.



The Aug. 6 visit, organized by Marilu Rodriguez-Kroll, Talent Search Education Specialist with the Wisconsin Educational Opportunity Programs, was designed to introduce students to various career paths within the U.S. Army. Rodriguez-Kroll chose Fort McCoy due to her familiarity with the area and its picturesque setting.



“When I was looking for a base to visit, I tried Fort McCoy first. Mainly because I was familiar with it, and it is in a beautiful part of Wisconsin,” she said. “Our family farm is in the area (outside of Ontario). I’ve driven by the base so many times. Once I made contact, Christopher Jones from the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office was so helpful that I didn’t need to look at another base.”



The students engaged in a range of activities during their visit. They toured the historical Commemorative Area, participated in a convoy driving simulation, and enjoyed a meal at McCoy’s restaurant. They also had the chance to meet with STEM-focused Army recruiters, receive MREs (Meal-Ready-to-Eat) to take home and get photos inside an actual Humvee. Rodriguez-Kroll reported that the students were particularly enthusiastic about the experience.



“They talked about the video simulations and the taking photos in the Humvee — mainly how fun it was.” she said. “I heard a few of them talking to their parents, and you could hear the excitement in their voices. At the end of each day, I ask them, ‘What did you learn today and what careers did you hear about?’ Most of their answers were from things they learned at Fort McCoy despite participating in more activities in Eau Claire, Wisconsin later that day.”



The visit was also well-received by Fort McCoy’s Recruiting Company, led by 1st Lt. Maximillion Goulet.



“The tour went well. The students were able to preview the Army’s Virtual Training System, which was a hit, and even had the opportunity to meet a two-star general,” Goulet added.



Goulet emphasized the value of exposing students to the Army's broad range of career opportunities.



“The Army is a great career opportunity that many students unfortunately don’t consider or know about,” Goulet said. “The Army has both full-time and part-time career opportunities in over 150 jobs. Many students don't realize they can pursue a career in healthcare, tech, logistics, finance, human resources, clergy, and more.



“By joining the Army, young adults gain access to many benefits such as a salary, housing allowances, TriCare insurance, retirement contributions, tuition and credentialing assistance, and more to help them make the jump to their independence,” Goulet said. “The Army is the largest employer in the nation — making it a great place to network, make friends, learn about leadership, and be part of a team that makes a difference. To learn more, speak to your local recruiter by visiting https://www.goarmy.com/apply.”



Staff. Sgt. Spencer Harris, an Army recruiter who attended the trip from U.S. Army Recruitment Station — Onalaska, expressed the importance of such visits in helping students understand the real-life applications of military careers.



“It was great getting these students on post at Fort McCoy as it helped give them the opportunity to get a first-hand glimpse into what a career in the U.S. Army is like,” Harris said.



Looking ahead, Rodriguez-Kroll expressed interest in bringing more students to Fort McCoy, noting the potential benefits of early exposure to military careers.



“Now that we brought our middle schoolers to the base just to start the conversation, we are now looking into bringing our high school students to have a more realistic discussion on what the military offers.”



The visit to Fort McCoy provided Milwaukee students with first-hand insights into the military, offering a glimpse of potential career paths and educational opportunities within the U.S. Army.



