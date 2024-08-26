Pathfinders support U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk

The 501st Combat Support Wing recently facilitated the temporary deployment of an RQ-4B Global Hawk to RAF Fairford, England. This deployment is part of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s strategy to diversify operating locations and strengthen integration with NATO allies.



The Pathfinders provided essential support for the deployment, including air traffic control, aircraft shelter, war reserve material equipment, and communication services. The 501st CSW frequently supports similar operations, such as when U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft were deployed to RAF Fairford for Bomber Task Force 24-3 in June.



“Beyond being the first RQ-4 to land in the U.K., the extensive preparation required for mission execution is often overlooked,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart, Director of Operations for the 420th Air Base Squadron (ABS).



A site survey team from the Global Hawk was sent to RAF Fairford to collect vital base and GPS data, ensuring the airfield’s suitability. “At the same time, Mike Cole, the 420 ABS Air Operations Manager, and his team worked diligently behind the scenes to develop and secure approval for specific airspace procedures around Fairford,” Barnhart explained. This effort involved coordination with local airspace managers at RAF Brize Norton, the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), USAFE legal teams, and two different RQ-4 squadrons. This milestone was accomplished through the professionalism, trust, and dedication between the U.S. and the United Kingdom, establishing RAF Fairford as a leading hub for RQ-4 operations. The 501st CSW continues to "Light the Way" in support of USAFE’s mission expansion and operations.



“When it came time to execute the mission, it was straightforward because this is our daily routine,” said Barnhart. “This is not to underplay the work of our skilled BOS-I team, but rather to emphasize that sometimes the preparation leading up to execution surpasses expectations.”



The RQ-4B Global Hawks regularly patrol NATO’s eastern flank, providing critical support to allied and U.S. coalition operations. NATO Allied Air Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa, and Air Combat Command oversee intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance operations, and command and control activities using various units and assets within the European theater.



These missions reflect the U.S. commitment to NATO allies and partners, setting the stage for future operations within the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

