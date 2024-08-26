Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers augments underwater sill in Mississippi River to address saltwater intrusion

    Underwater Sill Augmentation in Mississippi River

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and their...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and their construction partners worked to augment an underwater sill in the Mississippi River Sept. 26, 2023, to help fight saltwater intrusion into the river from the Gulf of Mexico.

    USACE built up the current sill to an elevation of -30 feet while maintaining a 620-foot-wide navigation lane at -55 feet to allow for deep draft navigation.

    The initial sill, which was completed in July 2023, was constructed to an elevation of -55 feet, which means the top of the sill was 55 feet below the surface of the river.

    Saltwater intrusion is a naturally occurring phenomenon when the river flows fall below 300,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) because the mass of fresh water is no longer capable of preventing saltwater from moving into the below-sea-level river channel.

    Sill augmentation was completed Oct. 12, 2023.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 11:21
    Story ID: 479512
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers augments underwater sill in Mississippi River to address saltwater intrusion, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Underwater Sill Augmentation in Mississippi River
    Underwater Sill Augmentation in Mississippi River
    Underwater Sill Augmentation in Mississippi River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    underwater
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi River
    New Orleans District
    underwater sill
    saltwater intrusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download