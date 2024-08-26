Aviation leadership recognizes top performers

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation recognized the top performers of 2023 April 2, 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation recognized the top performers of 2023 April 2, 2024, during the fourth annual Military and Civilian Employees of the Year Awards ceremony at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. DLA Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler, left, and DLA Aviation Senior Acquisition Executive Catherine Contreras, right, pose for a photo with awardees: Rhasheed Harrison, Karen Beck, Ryan Sommer, Cristy Crumpler, Keven Jones and Christopher Lally. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. – The leadership team from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation recognized the top performers of 2023 during the fourth annual Military and Civilian Employees of the Year Awards ceremony April 2 at Defense Supply Center Richmond.



Recipients were selected from quarterly award winners, along with individual and team awards for continuous process improvements.



Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler, commander of DLA Aviation, said it was his honor to recognize the outstanding achievements by DLA Aviation employees.



“As we reflect on the past year, it’s easy to see that 2023 offered no relief from the tremendous challenges we must overcome to successfully manage the aviation demand and supply chain,” he said. “Despite the obstacles – both old and new – the individuals being recognized here today rose to the occasion with unwavering determination, resilience and a commitment to service that is truly commendable.



“From our headquarters here in Richmond to all our forward sites, each and every member of our organization plays a vital role in ensuring the success of our mission,” Tyler continued. “The hard work and dedication of our awardees serve as shining examples of that excellence, which characterizes our organization, writ large.”



The winners are as follows:



Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice Jones II, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan DeJesus, Senior NCO of the Year

Air Force Capt. Amanda Hopkins, Company Grade Officer of the Year

Rhasheed Harrison, Civilian of the Year (Category A, GS 1-6)

Karen Beck, Civilian of the Year (Category B, GS 7-12)

Christopher Lally, Civilian of the Year (Category C, GS 13-15)

Kevin Jones, CPI Achievement individual award

Anthony Alonzo, CPI Achievement individual award

Christy Crumpler, Ryan Sommer, David George and Timothy Pratt; CPI Achievement team award.

The tireless efforts of those selected have been invaluable to the mission of DLA Aviation, said Tyler.



“In the face of adversity, they exemplified true leadership, demonstrating courage, integrity and a steadfast devotion to duty,” he said. “Their dedication to excellence serves as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of perseverance and commitment in the pursuit of our goals.



“In closing, I leave you with these words from former President John F. Kennedy: ‘Things do not happen. Things are made to happen,” Tyler continued. “May we all be inspired by the courage and determination of people who truly ‘make it happen.’ Thank you for your outstanding contributions to DLA Aviation, and may you continue to lead by example in the years to come.”