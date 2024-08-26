NMFDC welcomes new E-learning development specialist

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Timothy Bergkvist to the team as an E-learning development specialist, August 26, 2024.
Bergkvist, a San Antonio native, loves cooking, hiking and singing, and is always looking for ways to learn and improve his home brew.
We recently asked Bergkvist a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.
Q: Previous job?
A: I worked as a contractor for the Air Education and Training Command, where I directly supported myLearning, the Air Force’s learning management system.
Q: Are you prior service?
A: I was an electrical power production specialist in the Air Force for 13 years and served as a technical training instructor the last 4 of those years.
Q: Please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing as an E-learning development specialist here at NMFDC.
A: This will primarily involve me working closely with the command’s instructional systems specialists and subject-matter experts to qualify, build, test and publish E-learning for Navy Medical.
Q: What about your new role are you looking forward to?
A: I am excited to serve again and develop professionally.
Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?
A: I earned a master’s degree in education from Wayland Baptist University, specializing in Instructional Technology, as well as, Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration, specializing in management of information systems, with a minor in Education and Training Management.
Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself?
A: I have a broad collection of interests including 3D printing, coding and tinkering with the Raspberry Pi, studying the Bible, cooking, hiking and singing. I also lead and host a group that enables members to learn and improve home brew crafts such as mead.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: I lead a professional small group that meets every month and is focused on all aspects of training and development. I am an active board member of a nonprofit organization focused on providing educational materials for helping men in their marriages.
Welcome aboard Timothy!
