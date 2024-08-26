USACE and NYSDEC issue Tropical Storm Debby Emergency general permit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo and New York Districts and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have activated the joint permit New York State Programmatic General Permit (NYSPGP-1) for select counties impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, August 9-10, 2024.
NYSPGP-1 permit offers one application for the purpose of complying with both agencies’ authorities over rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, and wetlands, and ensures that environmental approvals necessary for response to widespread storm events are expedited. When activated following major storm events, NYSPGP-1 authorizes activities to facilitate the recovery and restoration of damaged properties, projects, aquatic resources, and infrastructure.
Activities covered under the permit include: repair and replacement of existing structures and fill, bank stabilization, in-stream structures for grade control, temporary emergency measures, storm deposited debris/sediment/gravel removal within streams, stream channel re-alignments, temporary access and dewatering, dredging and return water, and beach restoration.
The permit was activated on August 14, 2024 and will remain in effect for two years in the following counties:
Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Ontario, Oswego, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, St. Lawrence, Tioga, and Yates.
Applicants must read the permit to determine if the proposed activity may be covered by the NYSPGP-1 and then apply to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and/or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for authorization as applicable. Application instructions are located within the NYSPGP-1. If the proposed activity is authorized, the permittee has two years from date of activation (August 14, 2024) to complete work.
For more details and how to apply for the NYSPGP-1 please visit:
https://dec.ny.gov/regulatory/permits-licenses/general-permits/new-york-state-programmatic-general-permit-nyspgp-1 and https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Wetlands-Permits/New-York/
