AMLC team member completes DOD leadership course

Courtesy Photo | Members of Cohort 19 of the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP) is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of Cohort 19 of the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP) is pictured following graduation Aug. 9 at the National Center for Employee Development in Norman, Oklahoma. Katie Ellis-Warfield, front right, deputy director of Public and Congressional Affairs at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, was one of the cohort’s 119 graduates. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Katie Ellis-Warfield, deputy director of public and congressional affairs at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, graduated Aug. 9 from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program, or DCELP.



Ellis-Warfield was one of 119 graduates in the program’s latest class, comprised of representatives from throughout the DOD and other federal agencies. They received their certificates of completion during a ceremony at the National Center for Employee Development in Norman, Oklahoma.



“I feel this program is beneficial to every civilian employee as they will at some point in their career have to lead people and this program truly does provide you with the tools you need to be successful,” Ellis-Warfield said.



An in-residence program, DCELP offers a dynamic learning environment for entry-level and emerging federal leaders at the GS-7 to GS-12 or equivalent level.



Over four, one-week seminars, the program immerses participants in a variety of experiential activities that promote self-awareness, enhance communication skills, share proven team-building strategies, and strengthen overall leadership capabilities.



Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service, or DCPAS, administers DCELP, which provides participants “with the tools needed to thrive in today’s government,” according to their website.



“This program is all about developing that next generation of leaders,” said Todd Small, DCELP program manager. “And it’s important we do it in a deliberate way as we invest in our future leaders. It’s too important to leave this mission to chance.”



Each week of seminars builds on the one prior, covering different topics including knowing yourself, expressing yourself, building teams and leading people. Each class day consists of lecture and activities to demonstrate the material while working in small groups.



“Our goal is to provide those fundamental leadership skills and capabilities for entry-level and emerging leaders across the DOD,” Small said. “We really focus on problem solving, interpersonal skills, ethical behavior, resiliency, decisiveness -- all strategically important skills for DOD leaders.”



The program not only helps expand the student’s knowledge and foster personal growth, Ellis-Warfield said, but also creates the foundation for relationships with current and future teammates in government service.



“In those four weeks, I created lasting bonds with the 29 other civilians in my team,” she said. “We came into the program being complete strangers and left there being friends bonded together by this experience.”



Dédra Allen, deputy DCELP program manager, agreed with Ellis-Warfield’s assessment, saying the networking students do over the four-week program can prove invaluable in the future.



“DCELP can lead to a lifetime connection for some of our students,” Allen said. “They get very close through this program, both professionally and personally.”



Launched in November 2011, DCELP originally produced one cohort each year with participation limited to employees in acquisitions, financial management and human resources career fields. The program expanded in 2018 to two cohorts per year, adding a second cohort that was available to all DOD civilian career fields.



In 2019, eligibility was further extended to employees of the Department of State, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.



Over its 14-year history, DCELP has produced more than 2,000 graduates, including Ellis-Warfield’s class known as Cohort 19.



Cohort 19 was both “challenging and rewarding” for program officials, Small said, in that it was the second class of the year allowing for participation from a wider cross section of the government.



Small commended Ellis-Warfield for her work in the program, saying she “embodied” what it means to be a DCELP participant, specifically at the graduation ceremony when she volunteered some of her public affairs skills to support the team.



“She stepped up and served as our photographer during graduation ceremonies,” he said. “To me, that’s an indicator of a skilled professional who actively seeks out ways to make a positive impact on those around them.”



Reflecting on the program, Ellis-Warfield said she learned the value of making connections across different government agencies and how self-awareness can be beneficial in honing one’s personal leadership style.



“I am very proud to be a graduate of DCELP Cohort 19,” she said. “The four weeks were hard but I learned a lot about myself and feel I will be better able to confidently lead a team and be successful in getting effective results.”



To learn more about DCELP and other DCPAS programs, visit https://www.dcpas.osd.mil/learning/civilianleaderdevelopment/defensecivilianemerging.