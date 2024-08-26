JMC’s military chief of staff promoted to Colonel

With pieces of U.S. Army history surrounding him, Jason Knapp moved up a rank.



In front of family, friends, and members of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce, Knapp, JMC’s military chief of staff, was promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel on Aug. 9 inside the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.



“I am part of something that is way bigger than myself,” said Knapp, an Eureka, Illinois, native. “I have been very lucky to serve under the best leaders in the world. They shaped me to who I am today. They mentored me and made sure I had the skills and confidence to be a leader.



“I was also lucky to have some of the best Soldiers in the world to lead. They challenged me and made me who I am today,” Knapp added. “I have the best immediate family in the world, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. They have always been there to offer encouragement and advice.”



Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, is on his second stint serving with Knapp, who served as a Battalion Support Operations Officer under Anderson in Kuwait in 2015.



“In my time with Jason and seeing his performance, he has always had a drive and determination to win. My first time serving with Jason was so impactful,” Anderson said. “Jason is one of my heroes. He is not only a remarkably talented logistician, but a leader whom others will follow to be continuously achieving and to win.



“I know Jason will continue to excel in every challenge put before him,” Anderson added. “Jason will continue to be sought out because he can achieve, win and lead in a way where people desire to serve with him.”



In April 1997, Knapp enlisted in the Army Reserve. In May 2002, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Ordnance Corps from the Army ROTC program at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois.



Knapp holds a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a Master of Science in Business Administration – Management from New Charter University, San Francisco, California, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Automotive Technology from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 08:28 Story ID: 479490 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC’s military chief of staff promoted to Colonel, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.