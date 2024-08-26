“The Black Widow” WWII crash site, crew memorialized

A new monument was unveiled during a memorial service honoring the American aviators of a B-17G Flying Fortress that crashed during World War II in Mechtersheim, Germany, August 24, 2024.



The memorial service was held at the exact crash site and brought descendants of the aviators together for the first time since the crash’s investigation started in 2016.



The crew flew through winter weather and heavy fog on a mission targeting a crucial bridge over the River Rhine. After being struck by anti-aircraft flak, the B-17G caught fire and exploded, with seven of the nine crew members parachuting to safety. Though they survived, they were captured by the German air force and spent the remaining months of the war as prisoners of war.



U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. James Richard Mitchell and U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. Nelson R. Beyer both perished in the crash.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, represented the wing and gave a speech thanking the descendants for their families’ service.



“Our commemoration today emphasizes the importance of partnerships and community, as descended family members, military members, Germans, Americans, volunteers, and others helped make this memorial permanent. Time continues to tick forward, but the history, legacy, and heritage of the Black Widow and 2nd Lt. Mitchell’s crew will always remain an essential lesson in service before self. We owe our lives, and our future, to these young men and their eternal legacy.”



Once the memorial was unveiled and the speeches concluded, guests were taken to the exact location where the cockpit crashed. Additionally, attendees witnessed a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flyover with a personnel airdrop, a pigeon release and delivered speeches of their own to express their gratitude.



The guests and presiding officials attended a reception hosted by the city of Romerberg after the ceremony. This gave the chance for the U.S. Air Force, German air force and local communities to strengthen ties and pay respects to the past.



“Now, eighty years after Allied forces landed on Europe, it remains as important to honor and memorialize all those involved in defeating Axis forces,” said Willaims. “To be able to remember together as allies, acknowledge history and work toward healing is the truest test of peace.”

