    Ceremonial Groundbreaking at DM

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera | U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, speaks about gate renovations...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE Ariz., -- The 355th Wing leadership, 355th Civil
    Engineer Squadron, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of the Tucson community
    partnered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the south gate of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
    Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024.

    Consideration for this project began in 2006, which was supported by several community
    partners, including the city of Tucson, Pima County, and other civic leaders who advocate for the
    installation.

    “This groundbreaking on Davis-Monthan represents our continued support for the United States
    Air Force and all of our military partners as the premier engineering and construction solution,”
    said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, USACE Los Angeles District deputy commander. “The
    USACE Los Angeles District has one of the largest military construction programs in the
    enterprise delivering quality projects safely, on time and within budget.”

    Reconstruction of the South Wilmot gate, which will be completed using local construction
    companies, will increase security and efficiency at the gates by expanding capacity for
    contractors and commercial deliveries. Thus, ultimately easing traffic for all personnel working
    on the base, while mitigating traffic backups in the local community and its busier intersections
    connected to Davis-Monthan.

    “We’ve seen many communities across the United States, but we’ve never seen one that provides
    the level of support that Tucson does,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing
    commander. “We want the community of Tucson and Pima County to see Davis-Monthan as a
    partner and one way we do that is by providing these access points.”

