Ceremonial groundbreaking at DM

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE Ariz., -- The 355th Wing leadership, 355th Civil

Engineer Squadron, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of the Tucson community

partnered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the south gate of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

Arizona, Aug. 23, 2024.



Consideration for this project began in 2006, which was supported by several community

partners, including the city of Tucson, Pima County, and other civic leaders who advocate for the

installation.



“This groundbreaking on Davis-Monthan represents our continued support for the United States

Air Force and all of our military partners as the premier engineering and construction solution,”

said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, USACE Los Angeles District deputy commander. “The

USACE Los Angeles District has one of the largest military construction programs in the

enterprise delivering quality projects safely, on time and within budget.”



Reconstruction of the South Wilmot gate, which will be completed using local construction

companies, will increase security and efficiency at the gates by expanding capacity for

contractors and commercial deliveries. Thus, ultimately easing traffic for all personnel working

on the base, while mitigating traffic backups in the local community and its busier intersections

connected to Davis-Monthan.



“We’ve seen many communities across the United States, but we’ve never seen one that provides

the level of support that Tucson does,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing

commander. “We want the community of Tucson and Pima County to see Davis-Monthan as a

partner and one way we do that is by providing these access points.”

