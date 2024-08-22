U.S. Army and State Officials Address Vegetation Concerns at Ewa Beach School

EWA BEACH, Hawai’i — In a demonstration of being a good neighbor and collaboration between military and civilian authorities, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i recently successfully addressed vegetation overgrowth issues near Iroquois Point Elementary School in Ewa Beach.



The project, which concluded in this Summer, came in response to concerns raised by state Congresswoman Rep. Rose Martinez about overgrown vegetation on Army-owned land adjacent to the school property.



Deputy Director for Department of Public Works, Rhonda Suzuki, met with Mr. Tracy Arakaki, Office Manager for Rep. Martinez, school officials, and other stakeholders in March to assess the situation. The group conducted a visual inspection of the parcel, which houses a Joint Terminal Systems (JTS) Hut. It was concluded at that point; the grounds would need maintenance so the children who attend the school had a safe place to return this school year.



"This initiative exemplifies our commitment to being good neighbors and maintaining strong community relationships," Sullivan said. "We're pleased to have resolved this issue quickly and efficiently for the safety of all attendees and keiki of this school."



Following the March meeting, Army contractors removed initial overgrowth and trimmed tree branches, clearing a 2-foot buffer from the fence line. In September, the contractors will return to the parcel to remove vegetation and cut back from the fence line 15 feet, which would ensure the keiki remain safe if any branches were to fall due to storms or rotting. The remaining vegetation is scheduled to be removed, and trees trimmed over the next several months. Maintenance or replacement of the surrounding fence line is also scheduled in the coming the months.



"Since school has been in session, it is so much brighter and clearer. This is only week three, but it makes a big difference in the recess and P.E. areas", stated Ophelia Reed, Principal of Iroquois Point Elementary School."



To prevent future overgrowth, the Army has added the parcel to its regular tree-trimming contract, addressing a key request from community stakeholders.



Rep. Martinez, who has been active in military-related legislation, praised the outcome. "This project demonstrates how effective communication between state and military entities can lead to tangible improvements for our communities," she said.



The successful resolution of this issue underscores the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation between Army installations and the communities they serve in Hawai’i.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 19:41 Story ID: 479459 Location: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army and State Officials Address Vegetation Concerns at Ewa Beach School, by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.