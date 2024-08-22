Georgia National Guard Kicks Off the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition

Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Giovannini, an infantryman representing the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Giovannini, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, fires his M4 carbine during the special zero event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 26, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard Marksmanship Team is hosting the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition from Aug. 25-29 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The event brings together the top marksmen from the Georgia Army National Guard and Georgia State Defense for a week of competition and training.



The competition is named in honor of Georgia National Guard veteran Andrew Sullens, who was wounded in Afghanistan in 2009. Sullens is known for his dedication to soldier readiness, leadership, and rehabilitation.



Participants will be tested on their skills with weapons such as the M4 carbine and M17 pistol in combat-simulated conditions. The top 10% of participants will have a chance to earn the prestigious Excellence in Competition badges.



“Competitions make our soldiers train furthermore and they take that training back to their unit in hopes of becoming a marksmanship expert,” said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Phillip Keeter, the Georgia Army National Guard State Marksmanship Coordinator. “They raise the lethality level of the state as a whole and help our readiness by helping their unit improve their qualification.”



Many of the soldiers competing are first timers such as U.S. Army Spc. Sholpan Kauanova, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard. Kauanova says she is gaining new experiences while competing.



“I learned how to move targets manually here, I’ve never done that before,” said Kauanova. "I am glad that I am getting this opportunity."



Others who have previously competed are soldiers such as U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Giovannini, an infantryman from the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard. It is Giovannini’s second time competing in the Andrew Sullens Marksmanship Competition and last time before he retires.



“I do it to see if I can keep up with the younger soldiers,” said Giovannini. "That way I can keep it competitive and strive to do my best."



The competition also serves as a key training exercise for the Georgia Army National Guard, enhancing soldiers' readiness and preparing them for future combat missions. The event challenges participants to develop and improve their techniques under pressure.



According to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st. Class Christopher Wray, the Georgia Army National Guard State Marksmanship Operations noncommissioned officer, it is difficult to replicate the conditions of combat.



“Competitions allow the competitors to experience stress that they are not used to,” said Wray. “The stress of a competition simulates that of combat.”



As the competition unfolds at Fort Stewart, it will emphasize the importance of marksmanship in the modern military and the dedication of those who serve.