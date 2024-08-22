U.S. Army Announces Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 24

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama -- The Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team (FVL CFT) will host the Experimental Gateway Demonstration Event (EDGE) 24 from Sept. 09–24, 2024.



EDGE 24 will occur at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., one of the U.S. Army’s western test ranges.



EDGE 24 is a continuation of U.S. Army Futures Command’s campaign of learning that includes a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.



FVL CFT initiated a call for technology in Jan. 2024, soliciting organizations to nominate technologies for participation in both EDGE and the Position, Navigation, and Timing Assessment (PNTAX) to be held in Sept. 2024.



EDGE 24 participants, including Industry and government partners, will be working with 28 Launched Effect (LE) surrogates, seven ground technologies, three aerial platforms, and one robot to further develop LE collaborative behaviors for the U.S. Army.



EDGE 24 will feature a Media Round Table, Sept. 25, 2024, to provide an overview of lessons learned with media.



For more information on EDGE 24, please email Nelson Ballew, FVL CFT Communication Director at usarmy.redstone.futures-cmd.mbx.fvl-cft-pao@army.mil.

