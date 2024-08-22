Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Cheltenham, Maryland

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Lemuel Dent Jr., a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 5 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland. Johnson Funeral Services, White Plains, Maryland, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Ironsides, Maryland, Dent was assigned to the Company L, 3rd Battalion, 366th Infantry Regiment, 92nd Infantry Division “Buffalo Soldiers” in the European Theater. He was killed Feb. 8, 1945, at age 30, near the Cinquale Canal, north of Viareggio, Italy, when the tank he was aboard was struck by enemy fire while crossing the canal.



Dent was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 2, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in June 2022 from the Florence American Cemetery, Italy, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Dent Jr. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3768809/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-dent-l/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Johnson Funeral Services, 301-392-0000.



