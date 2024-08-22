Marines, sailors receive Expeditionary Warfare Excellence Awards at Marine Corps Association hosted dinner

Courtesy Photo | Four Marines and sailors, recipients of the 2024 Expeditionary Warfare Excellence...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Four Marines and sailors, recipients of the 2024 Expeditionary Warfare Excellence Awards, pose alongside Marine Corps Association President and Chief Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Charles G. Chiarotti (retired), Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration and CD&I's Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus, during an awards dinner, Aug. 22, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The awards recognize those whose exceptional performance while serving in an expeditionary warfare assignment have significantly influenced the future of naval expeditionary warfare and amphibious capabilities, doctrine and training through innovative concepts, leadership, and teamwork. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Noh, Marine Corps Association) see less | View Image Page

Combat Development and Integration presented the 2024 Expeditionary Warfare Excellence Awards to two Marines and two sailors at a dinner hosted by the Marine Corps Association Aug. 22.



The awards recognize those whose exceptional performance while serving in an expeditionary warfare assignment have significantly influenced the future of naval expeditionary warfare and amphibious capabilities, doctrine and training through innovative concepts, leadership, and teamwork.



Lieutenant General Eric Austin, the Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, linked the resolve of the United States’ naval expeditionary forces and that of the awardees’ leadership and efforts around the globe.



He pointed out the Marines and sailors efforts are a prime example of how the Marine Corps through its Force Design modernization, along with its Navy counterparts, are able to seamlessly function during times of peace, campaigning and conflict around the world to ensure maritime commons remain free and open. However, he stressed America must never cede investing in new construction and in-service ships.



“The United States of America is a maritime nation where freedom of movement and access are essential to our national security and economic stability,” Lt. Gen Austin said. “To that end, we have the opportunity to highlight two Marines and two sailors who are the leading edge of this strategic advantage and hear about their amazing success.”



Captain Joshua L. Rothfeld, commanding officer, Alpha Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, was recognized as Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare Officer of the Year for leading the improvement efforts for the Republic of Palau Peleliu Airfield, thereby increasing defense capabilities and host nation capacity. Additionally, Rothfeld improved diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea by deploying a small element of Marines to fix one of the country’s barracks supply buildings. He was able to do both during the deployment.



“So, we were primarily restoring a runway that was utilized during World War II during the Battle of Peleliu,” said Rothfeld. “Previous rotations have worked on this runway and my unit was able to complete the task. This runway is important should we need to utilize it in the future for small contingencies. In all seriousness, I think it is just an encapsulation of everything that my Marines and Sailors did during all the time out there, I don't truly think that this award is something I personally learned and something that was founded on the success of the team I had out there.”



Navy’s CWO3 Victoria Snyder was recognized as the Navy’s Expeditionary Warfare Officer of the Year for her time as the officer-in-charge and expeditionary logistics planner for the Pacific Partnership. Specifically, her efforts in coordinating with Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom netted nearly 300 medical, engineering and humanitarian assistance events and projects.

For perspective, these events and projects directly impacted more than 5,000 patients’ health, trained 101 host nationals in 12 medical courses, set up 35 community health engagements, two renovated projects and four humanitarian assistance disaster response events. This was all done in 15 days.



“I was the Solomon Island’s officer in charge and we did medical engagements, engineering projects and we even supported the Pacific Games, which is basically the Pacific Islands’ version of the Olympics,” Snyder said. “I was very humbled when I found out I was selected for this award. In fact, the day I received my retirement orders, I found out about the award. I had an incredible team that made everything happened with all who were involved. I’m truly humbled.”



Gunnery Sgt. John Ritchie, currently the assistant fire chief of operations for Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Department, was awarded the Expeditionary Warfare Noncommissioned officer of the Year for his efforts during the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations. Richie was credited with leading his detachment to support multiple aerial and logistics exercises, thereby advancing Marine Corps expeditionary operations while advancing concepts for future capabilities and operations.



“This award recognizes the expeditionary abilities of the Marine Wing Support Squadron,” said Ritchie. “A lot of people forget what type of unit this is so to get this award is a sense of honor to the MWSS and what capabilities we bring. Being the one to receive this award is great and all but without the 45-man detachment I took on the 13th MEU, MWSS-371, I would not be receiving this award.”



Navy’s Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carrasco, a Seabee combat and expeditionary warfare specialist with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, was awarded as the Navy’s Expeditionary Warfare Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for his leadership in actively managing a high-priority maritime infrastructure which enabled the U.S. Indo-Pacific’s Command’s strategic objective of supporting fleet maneuver from the littorals.



“It was a team effort and everything I did I could not have done it by myself,” said Carrasco. “I am happy to represent the Seabees, but my team are the real winners.”