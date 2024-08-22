The Spirit of the A-10: A Life Saving Flight, Lasting Legacy

As the A-10C Thunderbolt II nears the final chapters of its storied service, one man stands as a testament to the grit, determination, and unyielding dedication that defines the community surrounding this revered, combat-proven aircraft.



U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Timothy "Scream" Mitchell, a pilot with nearly two decades of experience flying the A-10, was recently recognized with a safety award, not merely for his actions on one harrowing night, but for a career that encapsulates the very spirit of the A-10 and those who fly and support it.



In March of this year, Mitchell and Capt. Dylan “Mac” Vail, an active-duty pilot with the 357th Fighter Squadron, were on a 2-ship training flight in which Vail was receiving training from Mitchell to become an instructor pilot during what was supposed to be a routine night training mission.



Mitchell, 47th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot and flight commander, and Vail found themselves in a situation that was anything but ordinary.



Vail began experiencing the early signs of hypoxia, a condition that deprives the brain of oxygen and impairs cognitive functions. As Vail struggled to maintain control of his airframe, Mitchell's calm demeanor and quick thinking allowed him to provide decisive instructions over the radio to guide Vail back to safety.



"I could barely think straight," recalled Vail, a Houston native and graduate from the Air Force Academy. "Mitchell was there every step of the way, simplifying everything, telling me exactly what I needed to do. It was his voice and experience that got me back on the ground safely."



According to Vail, Mitchell's actions that night were more than just the mark of a seasoned pilot. They were the embodiment of a philosophy deeply rooted in the A-10 community—one where the mission and the safety of those involved are paramount.



"People always get lost and enamored about the aircraft," explained Mitchell, a Lockney, Texas native and graduate of Texas A&M. "But the number one thing is the community that is dedicated to it."



Standing next to the very first A-10 he flew, tail number 9154, Mitchell reflected on his nearly two-decade journey with the aircraft.



"I'm old," he said with a chuckle, "I was trying to look for a couple of tails that I had my name on in the past, and I think they're gone either to Moody AFB or the Boneyard, so here's what it is."



Thinking back on his career, Mitchell shared the unique history of the artwork adorning the A-10s of the 47th Pursuit Squadron, explaining that each aircraft features a character from the "Dogpatch" cartoon series by Andy Capp, a tradition dating back to World War II.



"The 47th Pursuit Squadron paid Andy Capp $1 for the copyright usage of his characters to put on all the airframes," Mitchell explained. "Each airplane has its own character from the original Little Abner cartoons."



This pride and dedication have been cornerstones of Mitchell's career since he first started flying the A-10 in January 2005. His journey from a young lieutenant in the 47th FS to a seasoned commander and mentor is a testament to his commitment not just to the aircraft but to the people who fly and maintain it.



"Creating new fighter pilots and passing on the lessons learned—that’s our job," he says. "We are providers of fixing problems for people in a dynamic situation, and we’re very good at it.”



Col. Aaron “Nacho” Weedman, 924th Fighter Group commander, expressed immense pride in Mitchell's efforts.



"His actions while instructing a student during a sortie in which the student experienced a serious physiological incident saved the life of another pilot," Weedman said.



Mitchell believes his recent recognition with a safety award is not just a personal accolade but a symbol of the ethos that has guided the A-10 community for decades. The award citation highlights his quick thinking during the March 2024 incident and his broader contributions to the safety and training of A-10 pilots.



Weedman further emphasized the broader impact of Mitchell's experience.



"His actions that evening highlights the importance of experience and maturity that AFRC [Air Force Reserve Command] Instructor pilot cadre add to the mission of the A-10 FTU [Formal Training Unit],” said Weedman. “This experience is leveraged to strengthen the total force, producing combat-ready wingmen for the A-10 community."



The legacy of this aircraft and the community that has rallied around it remains as strong as ever. For pilots like Mitchell and Vail, the A-10 is more than just a machine—it’s a symbol of camaraderie, a testament to the importance of the mission, and a reminder of the enduring reputation of those who fly it.



Vail, who is now a certified instructor pilot himself, reflects on the legacy he’s inheriting from seasoned pilots like Mitchell.



“I love the A-10. I love the mission,” said Vail. “But what makes it special is the people—the community of pilots who have dedicated themselves to this aircraft and what it stands for.”



As the A-10 slowly phases out of the U.S. Military, its heritage will live on in the stories of those who flew it, those who maintained it, those whose lives have been saved by it, and those who, like Lt. Col. Timothy "Scream" Mitchell, ensured that every pilot returned home safely.



For now, as it always has, the spirit of the A-10 continues to soar, carried forward by a community that will never forget what it means to fly the Warthog.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 14:48 Story ID: 479426 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Hometown: LOCKNEY, TEXAS, US Web Views: 56 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Spirit of the A-10: A Life Saving Flight, Lasting Legacy, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.