2024 Northern Lightning exercise concludes at Volk Field

2024 Northern Lightning, a two-week joint-training exercise held annually at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), concluded Aug. 18. The exercise involved more than 1,000 service members from nearly 25 units from across the country. This year’s iteration included the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marines along with their respective reserve and National Guard components, preparing its participants for near-peer threats as well as the integration of fourth and fifth generation fighter aircraft.



“Combat Readiness Training Center Volk Field is one of four CRTC centers in the United States,” said Maj. Tyler Shaver, Volk Field director of operations.



Volk Field is owned and operated by the Air National Guard which allows for a more flexible learning environment, Shaver said. Units can bring their own objectives to Volk Field as they determine is best for their units.



Aircraft hosted this year were the Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo, Ohio; Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin; and Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.



The 187th Fighter Wing operated from home station in Dannelly Field, Alabama — more than 900 miles away — for this year’s Northern Lightning.



“Operating from home station and flying long sorties to the fight replicates the advanced logistical challenges that we need to prepare for,” said Lt. Col. Derek “Diesel” Pegg, 187th Fighter Wing, director of plans and programs. “Island Hopping was a military strategy used in World War II in the Pacific. This scheme of maneuver makes moves difficult for enemies to predict and complicates the targeting cycle. Being able to scatter, regroup, update, and keep executing the commander’s intent is a critical skill.”



The exercise also hosted numerous other units from all over the country that operated in support of these aircraft.



“Northern Lightning is a great training environment, especially for our younger pilots to experience a joint environment,” said Lt. Col. Randy Kreps, 112th Fighter Squadron commander. “There are multiple air frames flying with us like the F-35s. There are Marines, the Guard, the reserve, and it is a great training opportunity for us.”



The opportunity to train for fourth and fifth generation fighter integration is critical to ensure the Air Force is able to meet near-peer war fighting needs now and in the future, Kreps said.



“As a pilot it is always good to challenge yourself, so an environment like this has more aircraft than we would normally see,” Kreps said. “There are a lot of opportunities to get better and learn from other units here as well.”



Northern Lightning also offered the opportunity for joint training, with multiple branches and components that took part in this year’s exercise.



“The challenges that Northern Lightning brought are amazing,” said Lt. Col. Michael P. Fisher, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311 commanding officer. “There was surface-to-air, air-to-air, and other adversarial assets that create that challenging environment that we may face one day.”



Volk Field offers 40,000 cubic miles of airspace, which allows for other components such as joint aerial refueling efforts to take place as part of the exercise.



Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 128th Air Refueling Wing based in Milwaukee took part in the exercise. In previous years, more than 870,000 gallons of jet fuel were provided both in the air and on the ground.



“It is as close as we can get to combat with an advancing or pacing threat,” Fisher said. “Everyone brings something specific and unique to the fight. Now we are here collaborating and creating the best, most advanced package that we can.”



Master Sgt. Jarno Maasing, commander of the Network Monitoring and Helpdesk Group at the Estonian Defence Forces Information and Communication Technology Centre, joined the Ohio Air National Guard’s 123rd Air Control Squadron (ACS) at Northern Lightning to enhance interoperability and foster valuable relationships between the U.S. and Estonia.



“To share experience and knowledge is the most important thing — it doesn’t matter if you’re 3,000 kilometers away, or in another country,” Maasing said. “[Information technology] is the same.”



“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to experience this with him — it shows the integration we have with our NATO partners,” said Maj. Joseph Young, 123rd ACS director of cyber operations. “Knowing the importance of working with our foreign partners and seeing it firsthand is really good for our Airmen.”



Maasing's presence emphasized the importance of cyber capability in an environment where adversaries increasingly seek to exploit vulnerabilities in information systems and critical infrastructure. Joint training allows the U.S to enhance interoperability with allied nations and develop tactics to counter these threats.



"The exercise expands our knowledge base. We can understand how you work and the other way as well. It gives an idea of how we can work together," Maasing said. "Coworking is really important for that. We are working together fluidly"



Northern Lightning began in the early 2000s before expanding into a large-scale exercise in 2015. It became a biannual exercise in 2018 and 2019 and returned to an annual exercise in 2020. Northern Lightning is one of seven Air National Guard joint accredited exercises held at a Combat Readiness Training Center.



The exercise also provided training opportunities for military firefighters and engineers.



“Northern Lightning is one of the most advanced training environments that I have worked in,” Fisher said.



Capt. Michael Luangkhot and Staf Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis contributed to this report.



