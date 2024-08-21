AFMC Civilians secure Academic Year 2025 Civilian Development opportunities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command civilians continue to dominate Department of the Air Force Civilian Development, securing 699 Academic Year 2025 slots in programs across the developmental spectrum.



“The Civilian Development program is extremely competitive, and the large number of selectees across AFMC this year is testament to the high caliber of our civilian team,” said Kathy Watern, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services. “These leadership and growth opportunities are key to the development of the future leaders of our command and the service.”



Aligned with the DAF institutional competencies, Civilian Development programs are designed to ensure individuals succeed in today’s dynamic operational environment. Civilians compete for slots in Professional Military Education, academic programs, fellowships, experiential assignments, leadership seminars and short courses, and more. Forty-two programs were offered for Academic Year 2025, ranging from short courses to long-term residency programs.



Applications for boarded programs such as Air War College, the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program, and the White House Leadership Development Program, among others, are reviewed by a cadre of Senior Executive Staff and general officers. Individual Career Field Teams review applications and place candidates in programs such as Education with Industry, the Civilian Leadership Course, and more.



The following is a breakdown of AFMC results for Academic Year 2025:



Overall program-wide selection results:



DAF Civilians: 1762; AFMC Civilians: 699 (40% of DAF total)



-Non-Boarded (Development Team Approved) Programs: 618 AFMC

--Primary: 550 AFMC

--Alternate: 68 AFMC



-Boarded Enterprise Developmental Programs: 81 AFMC

--Primary: 54 AFMC

--Alternate: 27 AFMC



Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program selects are determined by a separate board and will be announced in September. Final selections for the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program will be announced by the Department of Defense in late September 2024.



To view the full list of DAF Civilian Development program selectees and to learn more, visit https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000wlgtCAA from a CaC-enabled device.

