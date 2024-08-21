New commander takes the helm of Air Force's top medical wing

Members of the Air Force's 59th Medical Wing reflected on their recent accomplishments and readiness for future missions during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024.



Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, presided over the ceremony where Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn A. Foster assumed command of the 59th Medical Wing, taking over from Maj. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell. The ceremony featured the traditional passing of the unit’s guidon, symbolizing the official transition of leadership.



Robinson emphasized Foster's extensive experience and suitability for the role. "She’s been at the table, giving advice to senior leaders, the surgeon general, and the secretary of the Air Force," Robinson said. "She’s not new; she’s accomplished at leading large medical organizations."



Foster brings a wealth of experience from her previous role at the Pentagon as the director of staff to the Air Force surgeon general at Headquarters Air Force. Now, as commander of the 59th MDW, she oversees a $1.2 billion integrated joint-service health system that provides care to more than 255,000 beneficiaries in the San Antonio area.



"To the men and women of the 59th, it is not lost on me that with this monumental change going on all around us, we are experiencing a pivotal moment," Foster said. "Over the next two years, I look forward to this opportunity to work for you, to lead and inspire you to be the best Airmen, the best ready medics, the best you in support of our nation’s call, anytime, anywhere, and always."



The 59th MDW holds the largest medical mobility commitment in the U.S. Air Force, with around 1,250 mobility positions. At any given time, about 100 medical personnel are deployed globally, supporting U.S. missions worldwide in joint operations. Outreach teams are frequently dispatched across the globe to address emergencies, support Department of Defense contingency missions, and enhance readiness training through real-world civil and humanitarian assistance missions. In partnership with the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, the wing offers a wide range of training programs, from general surgery to emergency medical services administration. At any time, there are about 900 residents participating in 37 graduate medical education programs, with 60% being members of the Air Force. The 59th MDW is the largest among 15 clinical training sites in the Air Force, with an average of 750 officer and enlisted students graduating annually in various dental and allied health programs.



At nearby Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, about 1,600 warrior medics collaborate with their Army counterparts to provide patient care at Brooke Army Medical Center. BAMC is the Department of Defense's largest inpatient medical facility, and the 59th MDW’s specialized trauma surgeons' staff the only joint service Level 1 trauma center in the U.S.

Harrell, who commanded the 59th Medical Wing since September 2023, was recognized for his leadership and numerous contributions. His tenure included managing a $270 million budget, overseeing 900,000 clinic visits, and supporting more than 300 global deployments annually.



“The Airmen of the 59th Medical Wing, both past and present, are amazing people,” said Harrell. “No matter where they practice throughout San Antonio, they come to work every day with the goal of delivering safe, effective, quality care, as well as training the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

