Enhancing Risk Communication: Force Health Protection Command Workshop Equips Participants with Essential Skills for Effective Stakeholder Engagement

Dr. Paul Gillooly, a risk accessor/risk communicator with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, educates students during a risk communication workshop Aug. 14, 2024, at the Rivers Edge Conference Center, on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. The risk communication workshop focused on how to plan and execute communications to internal and external stakeholders on any public health issue that impacts their mission. (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

Staff from the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosted a Risk Communication Workshop at the Rivers Edge Community Center, Aug. 13 – 15, 2024, on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia.



“This workshop focuses on how to plan and execute communications to internal and external stakeholders on any public health issue that impacts their mission,” said Dr. Paul Gillooly, a risk assessor/risk communicator with the NMCFHPC.



During the event, more than 30 participants from several commands attended the workshop including: Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth (DCPH-P), Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth, USNS Comfort, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 5, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, U.S. Airforce 633rd Operational Medical Squadron, and Public Health Flight.



“The topics of workshop are organized to help build a network of subject matter experts in preparing to speak on potential environmental and health concerns,” said Gillooly. “We hope the scientists in these workshops will become ambassadors on how to communicate effectively in a less technical way.”



To do this the Risk Communication Trainers work to provide participants a specific framework. “Scientists, are usually data driven but communication is a social science, to start a conversation they must learn to first listen and watch for nonverbal cues. These different skills they’re not used to using day-in and day-out and we are giving them a tool set to do this,” he explained.



Applying risk communication principles can be paramount in situations that involve negative emotions, misperceptions and stakeholder agendas. By providing training, practice, and feedback, this workshop helps participants develop the skills needed to manage risk communication challenges and enhance overall risk management efforts. By mastering the art of a risk communication, organizations can enhance their resilience and achieve their goals with greater confidence.



Deborah Bailey, Deputy Public Health Officer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, noted, “This workshop is crucial for all active-duty service members, especially those in leadership roles, as well as Department of Defense civilian personnel. It prepares us to communicate effectively during interviews or any situation requiring clear, confident responses.”



William Stover, NMCFHPC Environmental Programs department head explained, “In public health, our main product is information. We need to communicate in a way that helps people get past any obstacles such as fear or anger. Whatever the situation, our goal is to equip our participants with the ability to answer scientific and technical questions in a way that is clear and understandable.”



Gillooly added, “The purpose of communication is to get to the facts. However, people have their own filters, there is misinformation, and social media, and so we’re trying to cut through all of that to get to the facts. But to do this, when it comes to environmental, health, and safety issues, you can’t always just go to the hard facts. First, you need to understand where people are coming from, and what emotional state are they in. It’s a way of starting a conversation, so in the end, you can get to those facts by validating their concerns upfront. Risk Communication is an approach and a framework for how to talk to people in these health risk situations.”



Effective risk communication can also play a crucial role in retaining service members by addressing factors that contribute to their satisfaction and longevity in the military. Risk management contributes to a more positive and supportive environment which can increase the likelihood that service members will choose to stay with the organization.



“Habitability and livability on ships, barracks, and in shipyards is prominent and high profile. This is somewhat highlighted recently by suicide rates, unfortunately,” said Gillooly. “Let’s take housing for example, Housing needs to be safe and habitable. If a service member or their family is upset with their housing and living conditions, this can contribute greatly to recruitment and retention.”



Risk management also plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality healthcare to service members by identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential health risks. Effective risk management not only ensures the well-being of service members but supports their retention and overall health.



“Our focus in public health extends beyond traditional diseases and injuries,” explained Stover. “We address complex issues such as environmental exposures, like suspected contamination in housing or high lead levels from play areas. Our responsibility is to help individuals and leaders understand and manage these risks, which often involves consultations with occupational medicine experts, physicians, or public health specialists to resolve their concerns.”



According to Stover, the goal of the workshop is to make sure the participants become skilled enough in communication skills, so that they are risk communicators in their own professional and local areas. If they are effective communicators with their stakeholders, issues may be resolved more quickly and effectively.



Lt. Jacob Miller, environmental health officer on the USNS Comfort and participant of the workshop added, “I think risk communication is one of the most invaluable tools and assets that we can have in a public health atmosphere because we’re constantly dealing with problems the community would be interested in. We need to be able to communicate how we’re going to address them and keep them safe.”



Gillooly emphasized, “At the end of the workshop, we ask participants to share what resonated most with them. Our goal is for them to leave with practical tools they can apply, rather than just attending and filing away the material. We ensure each participant engages deeply by incorporating role-play and scenario-based exercises. This hands-on approach helps them internalize the techniques, making the learning experience truly effective.”



“I highly recommend the Risk Communication Workshop, which provides a combination of expert teaching, role-play and in-depth personalized feedback,” said Erica Monsees, director of Population Health, with the Defense Health Agency and participant of the workshop. “The workshop equips participants with important tools to effectively communicate with a variety of audiences in a high-pressure environment. This workshop was amazing!”