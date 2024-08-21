F-15C four-ship departs Kadena Air Base for divestment

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – A four-ship of F-15C Eagles departed Kadena Air Base as part of a large-scale divestment plan to modernize the base’s capabilities, Aug. 24, 2024.



The four-ship’s departure marks just one milestone on the road to replacing the F-15C Eagles and ushering in a new era of air superiority with the F-15EX Eagle IIs.



The four pilots were Maj. Celestino Aguon, 18th Wing chief of advanced programs; Maj. Alexander Frank, 18th Operations Group chief of fighter standards and evaluations; Maj. Robert Oehmke, 104th Operations Group chief of standards and evaluations; and 1st Lt. Claire Carey, 131st Fighter Squadron assistant chief of scheduling.



While the aircraft that departed are headed to either the “boneyard” or to be used at other Air Force units, their impact and legacy will continue to resonate. The F-15C Eagles have a long and storied heritage, both at Kadena Air Base and in the U.S. Air Force at large.



“It’s a legacy fourth generation fighter that’s at one of the most critical bases,” said Carey. “It’s an honor to serve at one of the most important bases in the Pacific, flying one of the most iconic aircraft in the Air Force.”



Combat capable since September of 1975, the “Eagles” have an impressive record of over 100 wins and zero losses in aerial combat.



While Kadena prepares for the incoming F-15EX Eagle IIs, the base is hosting multiple deployed fighter units that are helping bolster the keystone of the Pacific during this transition time.



“The deployed units here are very important,” said U.S. Air Force SSgt. Evan Schneider, dedicated F-15C crew chief. “These deployed units are filling the gaps [between the F-15C and F-15EX]. While we’re focusing on the divestment, the deployed units are maintaining security in the AOR.”



The final flight of the remaining F-15C Eagles out of Kadena is yet to be determined. Maj. Peter Gawor, director of operations, 67th Fighter Squadron, reflected on what the F-15EX will bring to the future fight, but also on the importance of the F-15C’s legacy.



“The F-15EX will be a new platform with new capabilities. It will give us an incredible edge,” said Gawor. “But it will still maintain the F-15 heritage while simultaneously projecting air superiority in the Pacific region.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 04:01 Story ID: 479384 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-15C four-ship departs Kadena Air Base for divestment, by 1st Lt. Mary Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.