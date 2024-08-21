SecAF Kendall visits 52nd Operations Group, Detachment 1

ŁASK AIR BASE, Poland – Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited the 52nd Operations Group, Detachment 1 at Łask Air Base, Poland, Aug. 24, to gain a deeper understanding of the unit’s mission and capabilities with the Polish Air Force.



During his visit, Secretary Kendall attended mission briefs led by command teams assigned to Det 1 and the 495th Fighter Squadron, which is currently deployed to Łask AB from RAF Lakenheath, England. He also engaged with the Polish Air Force’s 32nd Tactical Air Base leadership, received a tour of Det 1’s facilities and the 495th FS’s F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft and interacted with U.S. Airmen assigned and deployed to Det 1.



“My mantra as Secretary of the Air Force has been one team, one fight. You’ve come together as a team from different units, working together, building camaraderie, great trust and capability,” said Kendall. “You have demonstrated the importance of the alliance that we have with our Polish allied partners. It is meaningful work, and I am delighted to be able to say thank you for doing it so well.”



Det 1 is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, charged with the coordination and support of rotational United States Air Force fighter, tanker and airlift aircraft to Łask and Powidz ABs in Poland for bilateral and multinational joint theater security operation events. These events focus on increased interoperability between the Polish and United States Air Forces.



“Secretary Kendall’s visit to Det 1 serves as a powerful affirmation of the strategic importance of our mission,” said Lt. Col. Peter Namyslowski, 52 OG, Det 1 commander. “By taking the time to personally recognize superior performers, the Secretary highlights the crucial role that our team, both assigned and deployed, plays in ensuring security on NATO’s eastern flank and deterring aggression.”



Kendall also held an all-call during his visit to recognize Det 1 Airmen for their efforts in facilitating the first operational deployment for the 495th FS in support of U.S. European Command’s no-fail Quick Reaction Alert mission.



“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our Airmen, who are away from home and family, and serves as a testament to the sacrifices they make in support of the broader goals of the Air Force,” said Namyslowski. “Secretary Kendall’s visit shines a strategic spotlight on our regional stability efforts in safeguarding NATO airspace and our allies, reinforcing the significance of Det 1’s work in the larger context of security cooperation.”



The visit marked Kendall’s only stop at a permanently stationed U.S. Air Force unit as part of his larger trip throughout the U.S. EUCOM area of responsibility to strengthen international partnerships.

