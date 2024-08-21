From Injury to Inspiration: How One Volunteer Found Renewed Purpose

Photo By Michael Ariola | Jason Mock Bailey, volunteer campground park attendant with the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Jason Mock Bailey, volunteer campground park attendant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, stationed at the Watsadler Campground located in Hartwell, Georgia, found a renewed sense of purpose and self-worth working as a volunteer after he suffered life-threatening injuries from a terrible accident in 1991. see less | View Image Page

In May of 1991 Jason Mock Bailey’s life was changed forever after he was electrocuted and fell to the ground from the highest arm of an electrical transmission tower.



Bailey suffered life-threatening injuries from the terrible accident which continue to impact him today. He now has difficulty speaking and suffers from mild tremors which degrade his motor skills. His injuries have also made him unable to walk or drive unassisted.



Initially, he was shattered by the devastating accident, which left him physically and emotionally wounded. However, instead of succumbing to despair, Bailey found a renewed sense of purpose and self-worth working as a volunteer campground park attendant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District.



“For years I felt that I was not useful due to my physical limitations, and here I have a real opportunity to perform a valuable service and make a difference, said Bailey. “The physical struggles that I have experienced since the accident have helped make me into a better man and gave me a new life perspective that keeps me eager to serve.”



Bailey is stationed at the Watsadler Campground located in Hartwell, Georgia. His duties include checking campers in an out of the campground, performing safety patrols, and conducting maintenance inspections. He additionally assists in training new volunteers.



“My husband and I are new volunteers to the Corps of Engineers at Watsadler. Jason has been a great mentor to us as well as other new volunteers,” said Sharon Barry, volunteer park attendant. “His exuberant personality is contagious. You can tell that everyone appreciates him and his love for his position as gate attendant.”



By giving back as a volunteer, Bailey not only found solace but also discovered the profound joy of making a positive difference in the lives of others.



“There was a regular camper who always seemed grumpy, then one day as he and his wife walked past the gatehouse, I offered to let him help me feed my birds,” said Bailey.



“One of the birds swooped down and took a peanut from his hand, and the man’s face lit up with the biggest smile. From then on, he would say ‘Hey Jason, are we gonna feed the birds today?’ whenever he saw me."



Through his volunteer work with the Corps, Bailey not only healed many of his own wounds but has also become a beacon of hope and inspiration for those around him.



“Jason has been an integral part of our Volunteer Park Attendant Program,” said former Hartwell Lake volunteer coordinator Dale Bowen.



“The diligence and pride he shows while performing his duties coupled with his knowledge of campground operations, has had a major positive impact on the operation of Watsadler Campground, especially with the training of new volunteer park attendants.”



After working 14 years as a volunteer Bailey explained what motivates him to continue serving with the Corps.



“It is my calling to serve others in any way that I can. I love to make people laugh and smile, and volunteering here at Watsadler gives me the opportunity to do that,” said Bailey.