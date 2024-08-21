Realistic training builds strong medical team

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | An installation hospital staff member prepares a simulated casualty for a CAT scan...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | An installation hospital staff member prepares a simulated casualty for a CAT scan during a mass casualty training exercise, June 13, 2024, in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. The exercise joined battalion aide stations from multiple task forces along with the installation’s hospital staff and emergency medical response team in a first-of-its-kind training across multiple components and specialties. The training offered participants realistic preparation for responding to a simulated base-wide incident. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh) see less | View Image Page

Medical personnel assigned to Task Force Spartan, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and 3rd Medical Command and their subordinate units stationed in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations partnered together for a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise, June 13, 2024.



"Our goal is to ensure everyone can work together efficiently in case of a real emergency," said Sgt. Maj. Sandra Johnson, one of the exercise coordinators.



The purpose of the exercise was to develop a baseline for everyone involved and improve coordination among medical personnel assigned to the installation’s hospital, various battalion aid stations and emergency responders across the base. It also aimed to improve medical response to a mass casualty event resulting from an incident or natural disaster.



A mass casualty incident is an event where emergency medical resources, such as personnel and equipment, are overwhelmed by the number and severity of casualties. Today’s exercise simulated an explosion on base, with approximately 10 patients requiring immediate medical attention.



Hospital staff, typically accustomed to receiving detailed reports from civilian paramedics, faced new challenges during the exercise. Patients arrived with minimal information, simulating conditions in large-scale combat operations where quick, resourceful action is critical.



"In a real MASCAL event, we can't rely solely on the ambulances available," Johnson added. "We need to be prepared to use any available vehicle to transport casualties. Even maintenance personnel might be the ones delivering patients to the hospital. This exercise will push everyone to adapt and perform under pressure."



Throughout the training, evaluators and graders assessed the response and coordination of the units involved, in various tasks such as medical triage at the scene, casualty evacuation, and communication throughout the different organizations. The evaluators included experienced military medical officers and civilian medical professionals, who provided immediate feedback to all participants.



"This is about organized chaos," Johnson noted. "If they don't practice, it's just straight chaos when a real event occurs."



The importance of such exercises is underscored by recent global conflicts.



"In real-world scenarios, we don't have guaranteed air superiority," explained Johnson. "Evacuating patients becomes a complex challenge, often requiring ground transport under hostile conditions."



The U.S. Army remains committed to enhancing the preparedness of its personnel through realistic and rigorous training. While this exercise might initially cause some confusion among newer soldiers, the ultimate aim is to foster a more cohesive and efficient team.



"We're taking baby steps now," said Johnson. "But this is just the beginning. Future drills will incorporate even more challenging conditions, including night operations."



The units stationed here will use the information learned from this event to improve the response and communication during real-world events in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of military personnel in any operational environment.