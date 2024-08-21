NAVFAC Small Business Professionals Participate in 19th Annual Hawaii Government Contracting Forum

Photo By Corwin Colbert | HONOLULU, Hawaii, (August 14, 2024) Jayme Nagao, Deputy Director of the Office of...... read more read more Photo By Corwin Colbert | HONOLULU, Hawaii, (August 14, 2024) Jayme Nagao, Deputy Director of the Office of Small Business Programs at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, gives a brief at the 19th Annual Hawaii Government Contracting Forum hosted by the Honolulu Minority Business Development Agency Center Aug. 14. Nagao and Antonia Anderson, NAVFAC Hawaii’s Assist. Small business Director, provided an overview of their respective commands, highlighted upcoming workload projections, and shared best practices for successful federal procurement. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – Representatives from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific and NAVFAC Hawaii's Office of Small Business Programs participated in the 19th Annual Hawaii Government Contracting Forum Aug. 14 at the Honolulu Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The event, hosted by the Honolulu Minority Business Development Agency Center, serves as a cornerstone for small businesses in Hawaii and is designed to be inclusive focusing on federal, state, and city procurement opportunities. Regardless of business size, the forum offered all attendees valuable insights into doing business with various government agencies and commands.



"The pandemic shifted our focus, broadening the scope of this event to encompass the entire public sector," said NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Director of the Office of Small Business Programs Jayme Nagao. "Our goal is to ensure that Hawaii-based small businesses are informed, prepared, and equipped to support NAVFAC in meeting its mission-critical requirements."

Both NAVFAC Pacific and Hawaii small business professionals provided informative presentations, which included an overview of their respective commands, highlighted upcoming workload projections, and shared best practices for successful federal procurement. The representatives also participated in one-on-one meetings with small businesses, offering personalized advice and answering specific questions about the federal procurement process.



"Overall, the event was a success and the feedback from industry professionals was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the insights gained during our presentations and one-on-one sessions,” said Nagao.



The event also featured speakers from the Hawaii Small Business Development Center, APEX Accelerators, and the Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Pacific. Additionally, representatives from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism, the Small Business Administration, the City and County of Honolulu Division of Purchasing, and the State of Hawaii Procurement Office shared valuable information on local and state procurement opportunities.



"By connecting directly with these businesses, we can better understand how they can help us meet our mission requirements and assist them to be better positioned to respond to future procurements, as we anticipate an increase in workload within the Pacific,” said Nagao.



