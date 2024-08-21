Behind the scenes: Unsung Heroes of Red Flag-Alaska and the strength of Joint partnerships

Photo By Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites | Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Andrew Wong, an aircraft technician assigned to 2...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites | Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Andrew Wong, an aircraft technician assigned to 2 Squadron, refuels a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. RF-A is a joint military exercise that provides aircrews and support personnel from the United States and other allied nations the opportunity to enhance their operational skills and integrate efforts across national lines in realistic combat scenarios with an emphasis on air-to-air combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Red Flag-Alaska (RF-A) is a joint military exercise that provides aircrews and support personnel from the U.S., Australia and other allied nations the opportunity to enhance their operational skills and integrate efforts across national lines. The large-scale exercise is designed to replicate realistic combat scenarios with an emphasis on air-to-air combat.





While RF-A might be known for its aerial combat training, with fighter jets taking center stage, there are many specialists working tirelessly behind the scenes. From aircraft maintainers to network technicians, their work ensures the seamless flow of operations so missions can run smoothly.





For U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucien Anderson, an F-22 Raptor crew chief with the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron, the day begins and ends with the aircraft. “We make sure they’re properly serviced and inspected so they can accomplish the mission,” said Anderson, speaking about his role during the exercise.





Crew chiefs and maintainers balance speed and safety as they prepare aircraft to fly mission after mission. Despite the long hours, Anderson remains focused on the mission’s gravity.





On the other side of the operation is the work of network technicians who ensure secure communications between aircraft and ground stations are maintained. Royal Australian Air Force Sgt. Charles Rhodes, a RAAF network technician, highlighted the technical challenges of working in a joint environment, particularly with the differing communication systems and communication security of allied nations.





Rhodes explained that communications security is a critical component in integrating Allied forces for the exercise and ensures a functional transition between different capabilities and systems needed for the success of RF-A. Working together with our U.S. partners in this capacity provides a combat-representative training opportunity to solve complex problems in order to achieve desired effects.





For both American and Australian forces, joint exercises like RF-A provide a unique opportunity to strengthen military partnerships, as crews from different nations collaborate closely. Anderson spoke of how pilots often relay their experiences from missions.





“You hear some cool stories from pilots about different things other countries do and how they maneuver in the air compared to how we train,” Anderson said.





The lessons learned during these exercises don’t just stay in Alaska - they reverberate back to home stations and enhance future operations. For Rhodes, the experience has exposed areas for improvement back in Australia.





“For myself and my trade, I’ve learned we need a little more training and authorizations for us to do a better job,” he reflected.





The dedication of these supporting roles is a reminder that while pilots might get the glory, it’s the maintainers and technicians who keep those jets flying. Their contributions ensure the exercise runs smoothly, bolstering not only the effectiveness of the missions but also the strength of partnerships between the U.S. and its allies.





“The joint partnership is definitely a good thing,” Rhodes said about the future of joint military cooperation. “And it’s only going to get better as time goes along.”





As these joint operations continue to evolve, the collaboration between the U.S. and its allies, like Australia, grows stronger. And while their work may often go unnoticed by the public, for those who understand the full scope of operations, maintainers, network technicians and other unsung heroes are as vital to Red Flag as the pilots in Alaska’s skies.