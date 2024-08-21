Project Iron Agility launches at Holloman

On August 12th, personnel from the 49th Maintenance Group engaged in a realistic deployment scenario as part of the newly launched maintenance knowledge and tactics operation called Project Iron Agility.



Project Iron Agility is a strategically crafted training program that educates senior enlisted leaders and officers in foundational elements of the United States Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School, Agile Combat Employment in the execution of mission command exercises in order to prepare Mission Ready Airmen.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristen Torma, 49th MXG deputy commander, an AMMOS graduate, collaborated with senior leaders to build Project Iron Agility at Holloman by implementing training tactics and procedures into PIA’s maintenance knowledge curriculum.



“We conducted interviews with each chief, senior enlisted leader, and officers within the group to identify knowledge gaps,” said Torma. “Our focus is on enhancing lethality, execution efficiency, and collaboration with operations by applying AMMOS, ACE, and MRA concepts to a training environment.”



AMMOS offers a graduate-level program that provides cutting-edge training in tactical aircraft maintenance, logistics, and munitions to officers and senior non-commissioned officers selected by a central board from all major commands.



Project Iron Agility was established by Torma, who is the only AMMOS graduate assigned here, to further bolster the existing academic training deficiencies at Holloman.



Collaborating with higher headquarters and serving as a liaison with Air Combat Command, the 19th Air Force, the Department of Defense Maintenance Depot, and the System Program Office enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of training bases such as Holloman, thereby conserving manpower, time, and financial resources for the Air Force, as stated by Torma.



Students selected to participate in Project Iron Agility began their training program in June. Instructors from the AMMOS schoolhouse conducted a week-long course named Ignite at Holloman. During this training, students focused on accurately forecasting flying capabilities and effectively managing personnel to facilitate the execution of flying missions at Holloman Air Force Base.



“We’re bringing AMMOS on the road, taking the advanced curriculum used to train maintenance munitions leaders in the fundamentals of our program,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. David Barton, AMMOS instructor. “We are teaching sortie production competencies, engarrison fundamentals, and the flying program development.”



Following their acquisition of foundational knowledge during Ignite, students showcased risk analysis scenarios to the group in board meetings that could effectively apply their skills in practical deployment situations.



The leaders participating in this course faced a challenging test on their maintenance and tactical skills acquired throughout the curriculum in real-world deployment scenarios, demonstrating their critical thinking, risk analysis, and communication capabilities.



Students participating in Project Iron Agility underwent a three-week academic course designed to equip them for the planning and execution of a week-long deployment exercise. They encountered scenarios that necessitated the transportation of F-16s from their home base to a deployment location, ensuring a safe and successful return.



“The biggest takeaway from this program is that it helped us get into a mindset that we can deploy and allowed us to do things we normally wouldn’t do here at Holloman,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Cayce Hafer, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight commander. “Many of our counterparts at different bases are deployed every six months but that is not the case for us. Numerous Airmen appreciated the opportunity to engage in a different experience while acquiring skills to operate in an austere environment.”



Project Iron Agility’s first iteration at Holloman was effectively carried out by the 49th MXG, focusing on resolving unit readiness challenges to ensure the availability of combat-ready weapon systems for air operations.



“This type of leadership does not just happen,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bradley Butler, 49th Maintenance and Tactics superintendent. “Intentional development and practice is essential to build Airmen to prepare them to make bold decisions on their own.”



Project Iron Agility focuses on remaining aware of global developments while supporting the Air Force in preserving its competitive advantage in the Great Power Competition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 16:59 Story ID: 479350 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Iron Agility Launches at Holloman, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.