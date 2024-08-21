Grissom hosts two-day ESGR event for employers

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Morris | Attendees of the Indiana ESGR 2024 Bosslift pose for a photo in front of a F-16 Falcon...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Morris | Attendees of the Indiana ESGR 2024 Bosslift pose for a photo in front of a F-16 Falcon assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing while it is temporarily displayed at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 22, 2024. Attendees of the event included ESGR volunteers as well as employers of part-time service members assigned to the 122nd FW, 434th Air Refueling Wing and 181st Intelligence Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexis Morris) see less | View Image Page

More than 50 employers gathered at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Aug. 22 and 23, as part of a military orientation experienced sponsored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.



The two-day event is designed to give employers a glimpse into what Guard and Reserve members do when they are away from their civilian jobs.



The 434th Air Refueling Wing teamed up with the 122nd Fighter Wing as the 181st Intelligence Wing from Terre Haute to showcase Indiana's air reserve components.



After arriving at Grissom, attendees visited Dock 1 where a variety of organizations welcomed them, as well as provided demonstrations and overviews of their specific mission set while allowing guests to operate select equipment.



"We wanted employers to see, touch and when possible, use the equipment their service members use, so they get the most realistic view of what they do instead of just a briefing," said Doug Hays, 434th ARW chief of public affairs.



Demonstrations and displays came from the U.S. Marine Corps; survival, evasion, resistance and escape; emergency management; fire department; explosive ordnance disposal; aircrew flight equipment; services; and a static F-16 Falcon display courtesy of the 122nd FW.



Later that evening, the group convened for dinner and briefings about ESGR and each of the three units.



The visit culminated the following day with the group participating in an aerial refueling mission that included an F-16 Falcon from the 122nd FW, as well as a B-52 Stratofortress from the 11th Bomb Squadron out of Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.



A two-ship formation department Grissom for a refueling track where pilots and aircrew made repeated contact with the boom to allow the employers to snap photo and capture video of the mission.



Upon landing, Col. David Curl, 434th Operations Group commander, presented each employer with a certificate that named them an honorary aircrew member.



"I want to thank everyone for putting this together," said Michael Tamburo, chief financial officer for Kokomo Grain and employer to a Grissom reservist. People were thanking me, but its us who should be thanking you, he added.



The ESGR, established in 1972, is a Department of Defense program intended to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve component serivce members and their civilian employers. They also assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.



The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.