Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PHOTOS: Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood takes command of Fort Jackson

    240823-A-JU979-7434

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Col. C.J. Phillips, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson chief of staff, marches in...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, assumed command of the installation from Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly during a ceremony held at Fort Jackson's Hilton Field, Aug. 23, 2024

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:18
    Story ID: 479337
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHOTOS: Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood takes command of Fort Jackson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    240823-A-ZN169-1000
    240823-A-ZN169-1043
    240823-A-ZN169-1054
    240823-A-ZN169-1076
    240823-A-ZN169-1091
    240823-A-ZN169-1103
    240823-A-ZN169-1145
    240823-A-ZN169-1182
    240823-A-ZN169-1234
    240823-A-ZN169-1264
    240823-A-JU979-1847
    240823-A-JU979-1749
    240823-A-JU979-2986
    240823-A-JU979-8140
    240823-A-JU979-7434

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Change of Command
    Hood
    CIMT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download