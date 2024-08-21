Faces of Beale: The long path to military service, with service along the way

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 08.23.2024 Courtesy Story 9th Reconnaissance Wing

By 1st Lt. Claudia Hinchey, 9th Medical Group



I am the third of four children born to immigrant parents that came to this country seeking a better life. Growing up, I understood that our nation was unique in the resources and opportunities it provided. Of course, childhood was not without its challenges. Despite showing academic prowess throughout my youth, many teachers told me that because of my gender and ethnicity I had no place in society other than raising children, and that I especially had no place at a university. Feeling that there must be more to life; yet not truly knowing, I refused to allow other people dictate what I would be able to provide for my country.



The idea of military service was initially inspired by the examples of my older sister and brother enlisting in the U.S. Navy. I wanted to follow in their footsteps, but also yearned for a college education, so I applied and was accepted into Texas A&M University where I enrolled in the Corps of Cadets; a four-year program that instilled strict discipline and leadership skills. While at TAMU, I seized every opportunity, studying abroad in Germany, France, Belgium, and Luxemburg learning about the European Union. I became the first person in my family to earn a college degree. The program also introduced me to the husband, yet upon receiving our degrees, we had different paths lying ahead of us. He had earned his commission with the U.S. Air Force and I was offered a unique opportunity to pursue my first Master’s degree at the Bush School of Government and Public Service earning a Masters in Public Service and Administration. Despite the challenges, I had the opportunities to learn in classes taught by former secretaries of state and former Presidents. I also had the unique opportunity to study in Doha, Qatar during my graduate program. Upon graduation I was finally able to live with my then husband at his duty station, Malmstrom Air Force Base.



Though initially experiencing the same challenges many qualified military spouses face when it comes to seeking employment that coincides with their loved one’s career, I was fortunate enough to be hired on by the Airmen & Family Readiness Center as a contractor to stand up the Wounded Warrior program at Malmstrom AFB. Building the program from the ground up was tough. While establishing connections and finding resources were difficult, the emotional toll felt for the service members going through the worst events of their life was even more difficult. Additionally, it was during this time I gave birth to our twins. Though becoming a new parent to twins would be challenging enough, I knew I still had to be there for the Airmen. I refused to give up. The ability to help the service member and their loved ones navigate the bureaucracy and connect them to the appropriate resources and benefits was truly rewarding. Guiding them on their path to recovery made all the challenges worth it, especially to see them smile again when planning their future.



The Air Force then sent us to Kadena Air Base, Japan. I again experienced the pain of many spouses, resigning from a position I loved and searching again for meaningful employment. After countless applications, I accepted an excellent opportunity to work at the U.S. Naval Hospital. In this new capacity, I was privileged to work in a dynamic Joint environment in which I was responsible for mitigating any major patient issues the hospital command was facing. I was once again driven by the opportunity to aid service members and their families through difficult and serious issues in a foreign nation. This service culminated in the planning and execution of the first ever U.S. forces / Japanese civilian hospital conference creating mutual aid standard operating procedures for mass casualty events. It was amazing to be able to positively affect our allied partnership even in the capacity of a civilian.



Shortly after, we were then assigned to Volkel AB in the Netherlands. Due to the small nature of the U.S. presence, there were no opportunities to continue to work in the same capacity. I was fortunate to be hired by the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe, and grateful to serve regional Service members both in guiding them through their education as an advisor and utilizing my then two master’s degrees as a professor teaching collegiate courses in American Government. While it was truly rewarding to see the Airmen achieve their goals of higher education, and to be able to pay forward the dream I was fortunate enough to achieve, it was then I had what I called my COVID moment. While I absolutely loved serving service members in multiple capacities over the years around the globe, I still felt something was missing. My dream of serving in uniform had not died.



My work with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy exposed me to the Medical Service Corps which would allow me to utilize all my experience to serve both service members and their families. I wanted not only to utilize my professional skills, but also use my experience as a wife and mother to remove barriers and ensure access to care for all. I knew as a hospital administrator I would be able to positively affect all aspects of care through the Medical Group.



I knew this is what I had to do and my husband, ever the supporter, backed my dreams. The only challenge was, due to a last-minute change of requirements, my two master’s degrees would not qualify me for the program. So, in the middle of COVID, guiding Airmen through their degrees, teaching as a professor, and homeschooling my twin 6-year-olds due to the schools being closed, I earned my third Master’s degree to qualify for service and submitted my application.



Shortly after we were PCS’d to Moody AFB where my husband took Command and stood up a new squadron, I was notified of my selection to commission into the U.S. Air Force. In a short amount of time, I was to attend Officer Training School. I am forever grateful to my husband for taking on the challenge of caring for our family solo, while simultaneously carrying the burden of Command, for the duration of OTS and technical training school. It was a privilege to start my official Air Force career as a part of the storied Flying Tigers and to then be able to utilize my experiences across multiple careers to aid the Airmen of Moody. I was fortunate enough to undertake the challenge of steering the 23rd Medical Group through their transition to MHS Genesis and into the overall structure that would become the Defense Health Agency.



After the whirlwind tour of Moody AFB, we then PCS’d here to Beale AFB where I have had the wonderful privilege to serve as a Dragon Medic responsible for the Resource Management Office advising the executive team on budget executive as well as manpower utilization. In my time here we added another child to our family and both my husband and I continue to love our ability to serve our Nation. Additionally, I have been fortunate enough to serve as a part of LEAP (Language Enabled Airman Program) allowing me to utilize my language and cultural skills in support of the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility.



I understand this may not be the path to service most would expect to read. At the end of the day all I can say is that if it is worth dreaming, it is worth working for. I found the world I knew to exist. I feel truly honored to be serving and to be counted amongst the ranks in uniform.