Navigating pest control with unique boat-based approach

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Entomology section pose...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Entomology section pose for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2024. The Entomology section specializes in keeping the base pest-free and clean. This includes ensuring the dining facilities can provide healthy and safe food for the Airmen, as well as protecting base residents from bugs, animals and other natural hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – An Airman glides across the water in a vessel more suited for the Everglades than a military base. Instead of patrolling the skies, these Airmen are navigating the waters with a unique approach to pest management that keeps Moody’s ecosystem in check and its members safe.

What sets Moody’s entomology section apart from others across the Air Force is not just their unique mission, but how they accomplish it. Unlike their counterparts, this team takes to the water in a specialized airboat, a flat-hulled vessel propelled by a fan that skims over the surface of water. It’s equipped with a 100-gallon spray tank designed to combat invasive aquatic weeds and other pests that could disrupt base operations or pose hazards to the base’s environment.

“Having the boat allows us to control the spread of aquatic weeds more quickly and to access areas where a traditional boat might struggle,” said Staff Sgt. Deven Carey, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron pest management craftsman. “Treating aquatic pests helps maintain the recreational use of the lake for personnel, without the risk of damaging their equipment.”

Moody’s entomology team also plays a crucial role in maintaining the safety and cleanliness of the base. Their responsibilities go past managing bugs — they also ensure the dining facilities are free from potential health hazards, buildings and personnel are protected from plant life. It is not unheard of for wildlife, like alligators or turtles, ending up on the flightline, posing a threat to a pilot and their aircraft.

The unique capabilities of their airboat allows these Airmen to navigate the entirety of the 30-acre Mission Lake, treating areas that would otherwise be difficult to reach, while avoiding the alligators that inhabit the area. This approach ensures that the base remains a safe and enjoyable environment for both work and recreation.

“We determine actions needed to control and prevent infestations of plant and animal pests while keeping the base free of potential disease outbreaks,” Carey explained.

By controlling the spread of invasive plant life, the entomology team also helps maintain the health of the lake’s fish population — a benefit to both local fishermen and the Airmen who enjoy the lake’s recreational opportunities.

But it’s not just about the mission, it’s about the experience.

Airman 1st Class Lais Lucena, 23rd CES engineering assistant in the entomology section, expressed the excitement of working in such a unique environment.

“It’s a great experience, and it’s something new every day,” Lucena said. “Getting to work on the water is exciting, because we're the only ones who get to experience that in the Air Force.”

In a job where most entomologists are land-bound, the Airmen at Moody Air Force Base are setting a new standard, demonstrating that effective pest control can come from both land and water. Their work ensures that Moody’s unique environment remains safe and operational, all while offering a one-of-a-kind experience for the Airmen who serve there.